2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Eva Marcille And Husband Michael Sterling Expecting Third Child

May 1, 2019 - 2:29 pm by Camille Augustin

Eva Marcille Sterling continues to grow her family with husband Michael Sterling. In an interview with PEOPLE, the model/actress shared that they're expecting baby No. 3. She's currently 17 weeks pregnant.

"Michael and I couldn't be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!" the 34-year-old said. She's a mother to five-year-old Marley Rae from a prior relationship with Kevin McCall, and a 1-year-old son, Michael Jr., with her husband.

"It's amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life," Sterling said. "I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world."

Recently, the couple tied the knot, which was filmed during a taping of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which Marcille is a part of.

 

#TheSterlings

Nothing really matters to me 🎼 Lauryn Hill voice #US 🌻 #TheSterlings #Family #Truth

🌻🌻🌻

#TheSterlings

Dorothy And Angel Haze Bring Ultimate Girl Power In Lisa Bonet-Directed Visual For "Freedom" (Remix)

Dorothy and Angel Haze are like fire and ice on the remix to "Freedom," a bold track with a powerful video to match.

Directed by Lilakoi Moon (Lisa Bonet), the visual stays true to the rock band's idea of freedom with a dash of female warriors of all ages, races, and sizes along for the ride. With Haze making a warm return to features, the rapper drops bars of encouragement and persistence on the track.

Headlined by Dorothy Martin, the band is the brainchild of legendary singer-songwriter Linda Perry (Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Gwen Stefani). With the video bringing up themes of unity, love, and bravery, Haze, Moon, and Martin chatted with Elle about the video's themes.

"We're so much less burdened by trying to please people or in the pursuit of what we think we should be as women but now have landed, hopefully, in a place where we're unencumbered by what's been projected upon us as young girls and as women, and now can truly just step into our power, pursue what truly matters and have the discerning knowing of how to make those decisions and healthy decisions for ourselves." Moon says of her meaning behind "Freedom." In true women warrior fashion, the video not only features women but also featured women behind the editing and producing process.

When it comes to their respective verses, Haze said she was challenged by Perry to send a message of triumph and courage on the song.

"I feel the weight of the world but I also know that as an artist I have the ability to lift it.," she said. "When I first wrote it, I wrote it from a dark place. Linda came to me and said, "You have an opportunity to do something different, and if you use your voice in the right way, you can change not just your own story, but the story for a lot of people around you."

"I think music is so powerful because it can shift your energy," Dorothy added. "I agree with Angel—I've had the same experience where fans have said, 'I feel like you understand me.' It connects us all. Music is very healing."

Stream "Freedom" (TROY NōKA Remix) below.

Continue Reading
01-Peppermint_Vibe_2019-1556032014
VIBE Vixen/ Jessica Xie

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Meet Peppermint, The Boss Using Her Gifts For Good

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

Miss Peppermint started as a staple in the New York nightlife scene, and after appearing as a contestant on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she’s continued to make a name for herself.

Outside of the show, she's traveled the world and is hoping to release her third album, which she hints will be influenced by the '90s, R&B, and neo-soul. She's also planning on re-releasing her debut album, Hardcore Glamour, for its 10-year anniversary.

"I'll be doing a lot in New York this year for World Pride," she explains to Boss Talk's host, J'na Jefferson. Pride takes place throughout June. "The last album I dropped was 2017... I'm excited about that, I'm writing it now. It's just poems, but I'm excited."

Peppermint, who was the first openly transgender contestant on the Emmy Award-winning show, was also the first transgender woman to originate a principal role on Broadway for her role as Pythio in Head Over Heels. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Head Over Heels (@hohmusical) on Jan 31, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

"On paper, it shouldn't make sense... it's hard to explain what it is," she says of the musical, which combined a loose adaptation of 16th-century piece The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia with the music of the new wave group, The Go-Go's. It closed in late-2018.

"The better way to explain it now that it's over and closed is 'a revolutionary show about dismantling the patriarchy...'" she says about Head Over Heels. "I knew that they wanted to cast a trans actor... I wanted to put as much as I could into it, and try to do our non-binary siblings well and proud... [the show] became something I really believed in."

Peppermint continues to share her love of performing all over the world and is also an activist, who aims to promote the importance of LGBTQIA representation and advancement. She has worked and supported organizations such as The Point Foundation, which aims to help LGBTQIA students attend college. 

"People are just starting to catch on that having queer voices is essential and inevitable," she says of further representation of LGBTQIA individuals in media and entertainment. She praises Pose creator Ryan Murphy for showcasing trans people of color both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes.

"Giving [trans people] the power to speak for themselves, rather than slapping the community with stereotypes or archetypes... we're past that," she continues. "We're not in the phase where they're feeling comfortable to be who they are, but I think we're getting close."

Listen to the full episode below.

Continue Reading
5 CBD Beauty Products To Add To Your Self-Care Routine
Getty Images

Kush & Splendor: 5 CBD Beauty Products That’ll Take Your Self-Care Routine From 0 To 100

Lotions, creams, and salves—oh my! With cannabidiol (CBD) popping up in just about every product you can imagine, the cannabis-infused beauty industry is clearly on the come-up. In fact, analysts predict that the “wellness” movement—as well as the legalization of Mary Jane across the world—will help rake in $25 billion globally in the next 10 years, according to Business Insider. That’s 15 percent of the $167 billion skincare market.

And what better way to up the ante on one’s wellness routine than with all-natural CBD? Just ask Dr. Lana Butner, naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist at NYC’s Modrn Sanctuary, who incorporates CBD in her treatments.

“CBD is a fantastic addition to acupuncture sessions for both its relaxation and anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving effects,” Butner shares with Vixen. “The calming effects of CBD allows for patients to deeply relax into the treatment and really tap into the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for rest, digestion and muscle repair/regeneration.”

She adds that CBD’s pain-relieving effects are “far-reaching,” from muscular and joint pains to migraines and arthritis—and even IBS and indigestion.

The magic lies in CBD’s ability to impact endocannabinoid receptor activity in our bodies. Without getting too wordy, our bodies come equipped with a system called the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is the HBIC over our sleep, appetite, pain and immune system response. Also known as cannabidiol, CBD teams up with this system to help reduce inflammation and interact with neurotransmitters. According to Healthline, CBD has also been scientifically shown to impact the brain’s receptors for serotonin, the neurotransmitter responsible for regulating our mood and social behavior.

All that said, it’s important to note that not all CBD products are created equal. Many brands cashing in on the green beauty wave use hemp seed oil, sometimes referred to as cannabis sativa seed oil, in place of CBD... which doesn’t make them any less great! Hemp seed oil is actually high in antioxidants, amino acids, and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids—all of which are thebomb.com for your skin.

“It’s generally viewed as a superfood and is great for adding nutritional value to your diet,” Ashley Lewis, co-founder of Fleur Marché, told Well and Good last month. “In terms of skin care, it’s known as a powerful moisturizer and skin softener that doesn’t clog pores or contribute to oily skin.”

However, when companies start marketing CBD and hemp oil as one-in-the-same, that’s when things get a bit tricky.

“The biggest issue is that hemp seed oil and CBD are two totally different compounds that come from different parts of the hemp plant, have different makeups, and different benefits,” Lewis added. “Marketing them as the same thing just isn’t accurate and does a disservice to consumers who are expecting certain benefits that they won’t get from hemp seed oil and who are often paying more for what they think is CBD.”

So if you’re looking to benefit from the perks specifically attributed to CBD, make sure you’re reading labels before buying, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Hell, ask for a product’s test results, while you’re at it. It never hurts to be sure.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, are you ready to see what all the hype is about? For this 4/20, we rounded up a few CBD (and hemp!)-infused products to help give your self-care routine a bit of a boost. Looks like your holiday just got that much kushier. You’re welcome!

Note: Data and regulations surrounding CBD and its use are still in development. That said, please don’t take anything written in this post as medical or legal advice, and definitely double check the laws in your state. Also, please do your body a favor and hit up your doctor before trying any new supplements. We’re just tryna look out for you. Okay? Okay. Read on.

Continue Reading

