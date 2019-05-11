Cast-Of-Star-Save-Star-Tweets Cast-Of-Star-Save-Star-Tweets
Ryan Destiny, Brittany O'Grady and Jude Demorest pose in the press room during the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Fans Of 'Star' Make Plea To Netflix To Pick Up Series After Fox Cancellation

May 11, 2019 - 12:49 pm by Desire Thompson

Fans aren't giving up on Star just yet. After it was announced that the hit series wouldn't come back for a third season on FOX, fans have rallied on social media to save the musical drama.

Created by Lee Daniels, the series centered around three young women and their very complicated path in the music industry.  The drama starred Queen Latifah, Quincy Taylor Brown and Amyiah Scott and would later make household names out of leads Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady. The Hollywood Reporter noted that a possible reason for the cancellation might have been logistics as the series had "fairly stable" ratings and was produced outside of the FOX studios.

But the series carried a huge following on social media, with fans creating the #SaveStar campaign over the weekend. In pleas to Netflix and Hulu, fans of the series have suggested the streaming platforms pick up the show. They also have questioned Daniels' other series Empire and its season six renewal despite a dip in ratings and the Jussie Smollett scandal.

https://twitter.com/najahcant/status/1127022288535281664

Cast members have been mum about the campaign but have shared moments from the show and their own reaction to the shocking news.

Variety reports Star wasn't the only FOX series to get the boot. The network also canceled freshman drama The Passage and comedy The Cool Kids in addition to Lethal Weapon, which also lasted three seasons.

