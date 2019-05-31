Still0529_00017_1559179228004_7326583_ver1.0_1280_720-1559316679
First-Ever Black Student Body President Elected At Yale University

May 31, 2019 - 10:45 am by VIBE Staff

Yale University recently elected its first black student body president this year. Kahlil Greene is officially the first black student to be elected to the position in the university's 318-year history.

Greene, a junior at Yale and Montgomery County, Maryland native, reportedly made history in May 2019, when his classmates elected him head of the Yale College Council, the student body organization founded in 1972 to address undergraduate concerns and campus issues at the university.

“I feel like I wanted to kind of amplify the voices of the underserved communities on campus, especially students of color. So being the first black president, I feel like I’m in a position where I can really do that,” Greene said.

When asked if he feels the pressure of being the first black president, Greene told Fox 5, “n a way, but I feel like it more so symbolizes the progress the university has made over the years for the journey that we still have ahead of us. So I think that we can be a more diverse and inclusive campus, and I’m grateful for the role that I’ll have in making it happen."

This is possibly the first of many leadership roles for Greene. Greene is currently majoring in economics and political science at the Ivy League institution and revealed that he is considering a career in politics.

Crime Scene Investigation unit and police-tape
Getty Images

Maleah Davis: Unidentified Remains Found In Arkansas Could Be Missing Child

Investigators searching for Maleah Davis recovered a child’s remains in Fulton, Arkansas Friday (May 31) after the missing Texas girl's stepfather reportedly confessed to killing her and revealed that he left her body out of state.

According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, authorities found a black bag with a “foul” smell that contained a child’s bones and blood.  The remains have yet to be positively identified.

Houston police headed to Arkansas early Friday, following a major break in the case of the missing girl whose stepfather, Derion Vence, is currently behind bars in connection with her disappearance.

Houston community activist Quanelle X, who advocated for Maleah’s safe return, told reporters that Vence admitted to him that the girl died by accident and that he left her body in Arkansas “early on,” indicating that she had been there since being reported missing in early May. Quanelle did not share details about the location of the body with the press, or the manner in which Maleah died, but said that Vence was specific about the “distance and time” in regards to where her remains were left.

"All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanelle explained.

"He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road, and dumped her body off the side of the road.”

When asked if he believed Vence’s confession Quanelle replied, "I think it's the truth. I don't think he was lying to me. I think he was telling the truth. Many men have confessed to this type of crime.”

Vence originally told police that Maleah was abducted after he was knocked unconscious by three hispanic men while on his way to pick up the child’s mother, Brittany Bowens, from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. Vence claimed that he pulled over to fix a flat tire when the men attacked him while Maleah and his 1-year-old son with Bowens were with him. Vence said that he regained consciousness the following day and stumbled into a Texas hospital. His car was found abandoned in a parking lot one week after Maleah was reported missing.

bronx-teen-commits-suicide-bullied-sexual-assault
Go Fund Me

Bronx Teen Kills Herself After Being Bullied And Sexually Assaulted

A 15-year-old honor student jumped 34 stories to her death last February after being bullied and sexually assaulted by two boys at school. Now, her parents are suing the City of New York and the New York City Department of Education due to “their negligence, carelessness, recklessness, and unlawfulness.”

Mya Vizcarrondo-Rios began attending Harry S. Truman High School in The Bronx, in September 2017 where it's reported the teen was bullied "almost daily" and as a result, developed "severe emotional pain and depression."

Prior to the bullying, Mya was an honor student who had perfect attendance. The lawsuit outlines she began missing school in late 2017 because of the bullying, which included harassment, body shaming, physical and verbal abuse.

Mya's attendance resulted in the school principal and the dean informing her parents she would have to sign into each class. The lawsuit alleges the principal and dean never told the parents what led to Mya absence.

“The tragic circumstances surrounding my client's death could have been prevented,” said John Scola, the parents’ attorney, in a statement. “We hope that this case will cause the New York City Department of Education to reevaluate their policies and properly train their employees on issues related to bullying so that no student feels so hopeless they believe suicide is the answer."

On Feb. 27, the lawsuit states Mya's counselor went to one of her gym classes after Mya's friend told her about her problems. The counselor then "assessed [Mya] for any signs of physical or verbal abuse," according to the lawsuit, which says that "[f]ollowing this conversation...the guidance counselor, despite saying she would do so in [Mya's] guidance review card, again failed to notify [Mya's parents] that [Mya] was having problems at school so they could look out for any harm [Mya] could cause herself including but in no way limited to acting on suicidal ideations."

The next morning, after reportedly participating in a school show in the auditorium, Mya was taken into the back of the auditorium by two boys where she was sexually assaulted. Mya then reportedly left school early that day after being made fun of and jumped off the roof of her apartment building.

"If the representation that [Mya] was required to sign in at each class were true, her absence would have triggered a notification of the parents or a search as to [Mya's] whereabouts and prevented her death," the lawsuit says.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to pay for Mya's funeral costs.

ohio-teen-register-sex-offender
Stephen Maturen

Ohio Teen Filmed Himself Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Must Register As A Sex Offender

An Ohio teen must register as a sex offender for the next 25 years after secretly filming himself having sex with a 14-year-old and then showing the sex tape to friends.

The New York Post reports Jeremiah Horton showed the tape to four of his friends at North College Hill High School. Those friends then showed others resulting in Jeremiah's expulsion.

In addition to registering as a Tier 2 second offender, a judge ordered him to spend six months at River City Correctional Center, a rehab facility for nonviolent felony offenders. Horton faced up to three years in a correctional facility.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate, but you did something you shouldn’t have done, obviously,” Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker told the teen. “And there’s a price to pay.”

Charges were filed in December when the 14-year-old girl's mother found the tape and took it to local authorities. Jeremiah was one of four teens prosecuted for his part. While in court, Horton pled guilty and apologized to the victim and her family.

“I’m not proud of what I did,” Horton said.

 

