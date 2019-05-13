President-Carter-Health-Scare-Broken-Hip
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter Has Surgery For Broken Hip

May 13, 2019 - 5:51 pm by VIBE

Former President Jimmy Carter is taking things one day at a time after his surgery for a broken hip Monday (May 13).

According to the Associated Press, the oldest living president was en route to hunt turkeys when he fell and broke his hip at his home. Carter's spokeswoman, Deanna Congileo said in a statement that the 94-year-old was treated in Americus, Georgia near his home with his wife Rosalynn by his side. His surgery also went well as he is currently resting.

The statement released included some of Carter's warming personality as he noted his anxious return to hunt for turkeys. “President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit. He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year,” the statement reads.

Carter was met with love and support from social media.

Popular

A Maryland Woman Married To Two Men Gunned Down After Leaving Work

From the Web

More on Vibe

Dwayne-Perkins-Loqueesha-Controversy
YouTube

Black Comedian From Controversial 'Loqueesha' Trailer Defends Film

A black actor from the controversial trailer for the independent film Loqueesha has spoken out after the film was immediately panned for making a mockery of black women.

In case you missed it, the trailer for the film was released over the weekend and features a white man who pretends to be a black woman for a podcast so he can pay tuition for his son's private school. The white guy in the film is played by real-life white man Jeremy Saville who wrote and directed the film.

The trailer also features Mara Hall, who is the image behind the character Saville plays. Other people of color in the film include Tiara Parker and Dwayne Perkins. Saville plays up very dated stereotypes about black women including being loud and "telling it like it is." Perkins' character is a friend to Saville who tells him he's doing "theater" by mocking black women.

After the trailer was ripped apart of social media for being increasingly tone-deaf, Perkins took to Instagram to defend his choice to appear in the movie. He also made it clear he had no intentions of making fun of black women.

"If anyone is offended, I'm very sorry. I wasn't trying to make anything that's a mockery and in fact, I don't think the trailer does the movie any justice," he explained Monday (May 13). "I think myself and the other black people who worked it thought we were making a mockery. I think we and at least for myself are well versed in our plight and our history and all of that. This is a comedy about a guy who does the wrong thing for the right reasons and the movie really gets into all of it more than the trailer does. If you don't plan to see the movie, I respect that but I think you have to withhold judgment until you see the movie, but again making a mockery wasn't my attention."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I'll have a more in depth statement on my next "off the top podcast" coming out later this week.

A post shared by Dwayne Perkins - Movie Night (@dwayneperkins) on May 13, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

In addition to the backlash, details surrounding the film have also been questioned. The Detriot News reports the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, the California film fest whose "official selection" stamp appears at the outset of the trailer, denied ever screening the film on its platform.

"In regards to the trailer for the film Loqueesha, this film was never selected, screened, or given an award at our festival," they tweeted. "The SLO Film Fest laurels were taken without permission and we are currently working to have them removed."

In regards to the trailer for the film "Loqueesha", this film was never selected, screened, or given an award at our festival. The SLO Film Fest laurels were taken without permission and we are currently working to have them removed.

— San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (@SloFilmFest) May 12, 2019

The IMDB Trivia page has also raised eyebrows for its jokes about the movie.

The IMDb trivia on this page is hilarious, even if the best stuff gets deleted.

But #Loqueesha’s trailer contains a half-truth in it. Guess when they mentioned they were selected for a film festival, they forgot to say they were pulled from it.

Oopsie! ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/3htAoZYicD

— Big Gay IrishbearAZ (@irishbearaz) May 12, 2019

Perhaps this film doesn't even exist. If it does, it just proves more films for and by women of color are less desired than films that make a mockery of them.

Continue Reading
prince-jackson-billboard-red-carpet
David Becker

Prince Jackson Is A College Graduate

Michael Jackson's oldest son, Prince, is now a college graduate.

The 22-year-old, real name Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

T.J. Jackson, Prince's cousin who served as a guardian after Michael Jackson's 2009 death, tweeted his support. "It’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back!”

Prince was 12 years old when his father died 10 years ago leaving behind him and his two other siblings, Paris and Prince Michael Jackson, affectionately known by the nickname Blanket.

While celebrating his milestone achievement, Prince took time out to also honor the women in his life.

View this post on Instagram

But let’s really celebrate the some of the strongest women I have been fortunate to know and love so closely in my life and who deserve recognition on Mother’s Day ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on May 12, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

"But let’s really celebrate the some of the strongest women I have been fortunate to know and love so closely in my life and who deserve recognition on Mother’s Day."

Prior to enrolling at Loyola, Prince attended Buckley School, which boasts high profile alum such as Kim-Kardashian, Matthew Perry and Rashida Jones.

Congrats to Prince!

Continue Reading
derion-venice-mugshot derion-venice-mugshot
Houston Police Dept.

Bond Set At $1 Million For Stepfather In Maleah Davis' Disappearance

A $1 million bond has been set for 26-year-old Derion Venice in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. According to reports, he was captured Saturday (May 11) at a relative's home and charged with "tampering with evidence, namely, a corpse." Law enforcement can't confirm is Maleah died, but they fear she isn't alive.

Maleah's mother Brittany Bowens left her daughter in Venice's care on April 30 to attend a funeral out of town. Surveillance video shows that was the last time the little girl was seen alive. Venice reappears on camera with Maleah escorting her back into her family's apartment complex.

The next morning, police say Venice wasn't seen with the child.

On May 3, Venice was seen leaving the apartment with his 1-year-old son, a laundry basket, and a black trash bag inside. Blood evidence from the apartment has been linked to the child.

Venice originally told police he was on his way to the airport with his son and Maleah when he pulled over on the side of the road to check his tires. He said he was approached by three Latino men who knocked him unconscious. When he came ton the side of Highway 6 near First Colony Mall he said his son was with him and not Maleah.

At this time, Bowens had another family member pick her up from the airport when Venice didn't arrive. Bowens said she filed a police report that Saturday morning after Venice.

"My spirit is so broken, I feel so lost. I can't concentrate, I can't focus. It's so overwhelming for me. It doesn't seem real," Bowens said.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

18h ago

Fox's 'Empire' To End After Sixth Season

Entertainment

2d ago

#SaveStar Trends After Cancellation Of Fox Series

National

13h ago

Bond Set At $1 Million For Stepfather In Maleah Davis' Disappearance