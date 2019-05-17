DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, And More Friday Releases You Need To Hear

DJ Khaled – Father of Ashad

DJ Khaled's Father of Asahd is finally here. The project, which is said to be "executive produced" by Khaled's son, Asahd, features guest appearances by Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, and more.

Ahead of the album's release, Khaled shared a statement about his upcoming single called "Higher" with the late Nipsey Hussle. "Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years," Khaled said. "It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend, Nipsey Hussle." Khaled also revealed that he plans to donate all of the profits made from the song to Nipsey's two kids.

Listen to Father of Asahd below.

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever

Megan Thee Stallion has had quite the year, and it's about to get even crazier. The Houston native dropped her debut album, Fever, featuring guest appearances from Juicy J and DaBaby. The project also includes the pre-released singles, "Sex Talk" and "Realer." Ahead of the album's release, Meg also previewed the album art, which appears to be inspired by Pam Grier and blaxploitation films.

Listen to Megan thee Stallion's Fever below.

Wu-Tang – Of Mics & Men

Wu-Tang Clan has dropped their new EP, Of Mics and Men, which is in support of their four-part docuseries of the same name on Showtime.

Wu-Tang announced the project only days of ahead of its release. Of Mics and Men marks the ensemble's first project since 2017's The Saga Continues and 2014's A Better Tomorrow. Their 2015 album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which only marketed one copy, was bought by convicted Martin Shkreli and is involved in a strenuous legal battle.

Listen to Of Mics and Men below.

Tyler The Creator – IGOR

Tyler, the Creator's IGOR is finally here. The LP serves as a followup to his fifth studio album, Flower, which dropped in 2017. IGOR's album art features two different images. One is a portrait of the artist rocking a retro hairstyle. The other, is an illustration by artist Lewis Rossignol.

Listen to IGOR below.

Duckwrth – The Falling Man

Duckwrth's new EP is here. The eight-track project features Rico Nasty, Kiana Lede, Terrace Martin, Allan Kingdom, and Nombe. The Falling Man includes the pre-released single "Love is a Moshpit," featuring Rico Nasty and Medasin. The EP also serves as a follow up to Duckwrth's 2017 mixtape An Xtra Uugly Mixtape.

Listen to The Falling Man below.