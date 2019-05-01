G Herbo Faces Jail Time For Battery Charge

G Herbo has officially been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for an alleged altercation he had with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Ariana Fletcher.

Prosecutors claim Herbo intentionally hurt Ari by dragging her by her hair and scratching her arms so bad that it left visible scars.

As previously reported, G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta in April 2019 after authorities responded to reports of an assault. The rapper allegedly assaulted Flecther during a heated altercation.

Following the Still Swervin' artist's artist, Ari released a statement on Instagram, alleging her ex attacked her in her home. "He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f**k out of me front of my son," she said. "Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f**k out of me again (choked me, punched me in my face and all over my body, dragged me outside on the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son, took me in the house and continued beating me)."

If convicted, the Chicago native faces up to one year behind bars.