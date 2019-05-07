Georgia Mayor Rejects Black Candidate's Resume Because 'City Isn't Ready For It'

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the mayor of a mostly-white Georgia town threw out a black candidate’s resume because the city was “not ready” for him.

Keith Henry was in consideration for the position of city administrator in the community of Hoschton, which is about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. Per the report, Mayor Theresa Kenerly reportedly told someone she pulled his resume out of the running because he’s black.

“Initially, Kenerly would not answer questions about her reported comments, saying she could not publicly talk about matters that occurred in executive session even though the law does not forbid that,” reports the AJC. “‘I can’t say I said it or not said it,’ she said.”

Henry said that during his phone interview with Ms. Kenerly, he did not sense any sort of racial bias, however, he is not surprised.

“It comes with the territory,” he reportedly said. “If you live in America as a minority you can’t be naïve that it is the reality that you face.” Councilwoman Susan Powers said that the mayor corrupted the process, and should not be allowed to be a part of the hiring process.

“I am appalled that in 2019 an applicant would not be hired based solely on the color of their skin,” she wrote in a statement.