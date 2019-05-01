empty-american-courtroom
Mark Wilson

White Georgia Man Avoids Jail After Keeping Teen Girl As His Sex Slave

May 1, 2019 - 4:22 pm by Shenequa Golding

A white Georgia man will avoid jail time after keeping a 17-year-old girl hostage and locking her inside of a dog cage inside his home, forcing her to be a sex slave.

Michael Wysolvski reportedly faced 10 years and eight months after pleading guilty to first-degree cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody. However, the 33-year-old was given eight months credit for time spent at a Gwinnett County detention center. He will serve the rest of his time on probation and have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to reports, the FBI found the victim after having been reported missing for more than a year inside Wysolvski's Duluth home. Wysolvski kept her in a cage for most of the time resulting in her having ringworms and being malnourished.

Michael Wysolovski's case follows Shane M. Piche, 26, who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl but avoided jail time. The judge in the case reasoned since Piche didn't have any priors and there was only one victim, he could register as a Level 1 sex offender.

