Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Bushwick Bill, one of the founding members of rap's legendary group, Geto Boys, recently revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, TMZ reports.

Bill reportedly learned of his diagnosis in Feb. 2019, after he went to a doctor about a mass on his pancreas that was believed to be benign. Since then, he has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy. He told the celebrity site that it is still too early to tell how his body is responding to the chemo.

Until now, Bushwick had been concealing his diagnosis, only telling some of his closest relatives. He said he is now ready to share the news with others and is in the process of telling his fellow Geto Boys, Scarface and Willie D.

"I feel like keeping it to myself is not really helping nobody," Bushwick told TMZ. "And it's not like I'm afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from 'Ever so Clear,' I died an came back already on June 19, 1991. So I know what it's like already on the other side. So that's not what it's really about. It's about life and loving life and being there for family... I just want people to be aware so that when they set dreams and goals, they're healthy enough to fulfill it and live."

Watch his full statement in the video below.