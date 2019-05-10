Geto Boys Announce Farewell Tour After Bushwick Bill Cancer Diagnosis

Bushwhick Bill’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis has prompted the Geto Boys to embark on a farewell tour, the legendary hip-hop group announced Wednesday (May 8).

“Because of the seriousness of Bill’s prognosis, the Geto Boys have decided to do just a handful of shows at the end of this month in order for fans to be able to see the group together one last time,” reads a statement on the group's website.

Last week, Bill revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in February after it originally went undetected by doctors. As he explained in an interview with TMZ, doctors initially told him that the mass on his pancreas was benign. In addition to receiving cancer treatment, Bill is working on three albums, a book, and a documentary so he can leave a legacy of new content for his children.

A Geto Boys tour was already in the works before Bill was diagnosed with cancer. Due to his health predicament the group, consisting of Scarface, Bill and Willie D, decided on a small concert series dubbed, "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye."

The group has so far revealed only four dates, with more to be announced in the coming days. A portion of the tour proceeds will go to support pancreatic cancer awareness.

See the tour dates below:

May 24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot-

May 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

May 29 - Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

May 30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall