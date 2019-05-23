Geto Boys Reportedly Cancel Farewell Tour After Bushwick Bill Pulls Out
The Geto Boys’ farewell tour seems to be over before it even started. The tour was canceled after Bushwick Bill reportedly pulled out of the jaunt a day before the legendary hip-hop group was scheduled to kick off their first performance.
According to TMZ, Bill felt that promoters were exploiting his recent cancer announcement. He took particular issue with the ominous tour title, The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell.
Promoters were left with no choice but to cancel the already scheduled concerts after Bill walked away from the tour. The group was scheduled to hit Michigan on May 24, followed by Cleveland, Washington D.C. and New York City over the holiday weekend, with additional tour dates to be announced at a later time. The Geto Boys have yet to formally announce the tour cancellation but group members Scarface and Willie D were “blindsided” by Bill’s decision, TMZ reported.
Bill apparently plans to launch a solo tour next month and will donate 10% of the proceeds to pancreatic cancer patients in each city on the trek. Earlier in the month, the 52-year-old rapper revealed that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic but vowed to continue working. Aside from his reported tour, Bill has a documentary and new music on the way.