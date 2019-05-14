Man Who Launched Border Wall Go Fund Me Remains Silent About $22 Million Raised

The man who launched a Go Fund Me to assist Donald Trump with his plans for a border wall updated supporters over the weekend on the $22 million donated and said, he's keeping things under wraps for now.

"WALL UPDATE: there’s no update because we are remaining silent for a very good reason. You all will have the best present very soon," Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage wrote on Facebook.

"When I guaranteed we’d build the wall I meant it, and we are working with many congressmen and senators to help us mitigate these issues from the left wing attack groups! We are in the homestretch and it’s on a need to know basis. We have been talking with Fox News and prime time shows to break the news for you, you’re going to see it very soon! And it’s going to be GLORIOUS!"

The Go Fund Me was launched in December during a time of great contention between Trump and Democratic-run Congress. Kolfage said he's working with a Florida non-profit to We Build the Wall, Inc. While the $22 million raised is considered a lot, it's crumbs compared to the billions needed to actually construct the wall.

In January, Kolfage reportedly pledged to repay "every single penny" of the money donated if it fell short of the $1 billion goal. In January, Kolfage told the New York Times construction on the wall would begin in a few weeks. Then while speaking with American Family Radio in March, he said the project would break ground in April. However, The Daily Beast concluded there's no evidence of "that any construction has started.”