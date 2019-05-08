Gucci Mane Allowed Temporary Permit To Perform In Canada

Canada's long-term policy for denying entry to people with a criminal past is widely known, but for a certain artist, his Canadian fans will finally get a chance to see a live performance above the northern U.S.-border.

According to TMZ, Gucci Mane was granted a temporary resident permit to carry out his concert trek in Canada. The tour will begin on May 15 at the Halifax Forum MPC and end at the Burton Cummings Theatre on May 31. The Atlanta native will be joined by August Alsina, Peter Jackson, and Merkules.

We just got the paperwork back confirming 100 percent that Gucci Mane’s permit has been approved to enter Canada! I’m on tour with him all month so get your tickets now!!!! #SDK — MERKULES (@MerkulesMusic) May 1, 2019

As noted by Exclaim!, Gucci made a reference to his inability to tour in the north, rapping on "Both," "I got so many felonies, I might can't never go to Canada." Crimes that prevent people from entering the nation include theft, manslaughter, driving under the influence, assault, or drug trafficking.

Gucci Mane has a documented criminal past since a 2005 arrest in Miami for assault. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to two counts of firearm possession as a felon and was released in early 2016.