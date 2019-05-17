"John Wick: Chapter 3" World Premiere
Dimitrios Kambouris

Halle Berry Receives Praise For Refusing To Skip Black Journalists On Red Carpet

May 17, 2019 - 10:43 am by VIBE

Halle Berry is receiving all the praise at the moment, not only for her latest role in the new John Wick movie but for refusing to skip two interviews with a pair of black journalists on the red carpet.

Emerald Marie, a reporter from Where Is The Buzz TV, was one just two black journalists who were sent to the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Emerald recalled being excited to interview the Oscar winner, but was quickly cut off by the actress' publicist. Instead of walking away, however, Berry made the decision to turn around and speak with Emerald and the other black male journalist, Lamar Dawson.

“I can't skip my brother and sister,"  Berry said, according to Marie.

The latest incident is unfortunately common for black journalists and media companies. "Oftentimes, black reporters and black outlets are pushed to the end and unable to get the proper interview that they need,” Marie explained. Because of Berry's generosity, Marie said she has a "newfound respect" for the actress.

Dawson also released a statement to VIBE about his interaction with Berry. "Emerald and I were standing next to each other on the carpet and were discussing how too often Black reporters are skipped at these events--and then it nearly happened to us. It's a big issue that needs to be addressed. Our stories deserve to be told, too," he said. "When Halle came back, I was able to talk to her quickly about her show 'Boomerang' and how important it is for the show to feature Black, LGBTQ storylines--an interview question the mainstream outlets aren't going to ask thus underscoring the importance of diversity in newsrooms and the importance of outlets that seek to give a voice to marginalized people. I'm grateful for Halle for seeing us out there."

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum starring Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry hit theaters today (May 17). Check out Emerald Marie and Lamar Dawson's full recaps from the red carpet below.

In This Story:

Popular

Ayesha Curry Opens Up About Botched Boob Job She Got Amid Postpartum Depression

From the Web

More on Vibe

2018 Tony Awards - Red Carpet
Jemal Countess

Uzo Aduba To Play Shirley Chisholm In Upcoming FX Series

Actress Uzo Aduba is reportedly slated to portray legendary congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming series, Mrs. America for FX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Orange Is the New Black actress reportedly verified the reports on Twitter on Tuesday (May 14). The series will follow the backlash surrounding the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), THR reports. Aduba joins Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and other all-star actresses.

ERA, which prohibited gender discrimination, was introduced in Congress in 1923 but has yet to become law. Chisholm, who became the first black woman to serve in Congress and the first black woman in the United States to run for a major party’s presidential nomination, was a prominent advocate for ERA before she died in 2005.

Dahvi Waller wrote the nine-episode series and will also serve as the show's executive producer. Mrs. America is set to premiere on FX in 2020.

Continue Reading
Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Kevin Winter

Will Smith And Queen Latifah To Produce Hip-Hop 'Romeo & Juliet' For Netflix

Will Smith and Queen Latifah are joining forces to produce a film that blends hip-hop and Shakespeare. The pair are reportedly gearing up to produce an upcoming hip-hop musical of Romeo & Juliet for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be a contemporary musical on Shakspeare's romantic tragedy that is set in New York City. The updated rendition will portray a young waitress from Brooklyn who falls in love with an aspiring musician from a wealthy family.

Solvan "Slick" Naim will reportedly direct from a script he wrote with Dave Broome. Latifah will produce the musical through her Flavor Unit Entertainment banner. Smith will act as an executive producer under his Overbrook Entertainment, with James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett.

Hip-hop and Shakespeare might sound like they don't miss, but you probably forgot that Baz Luhrmann's 1996 Romeo + Juliet. The film, which starred a young Leonardo DiCaprio, also took a more urban, hip-hop approach.

It's unclear when the upcoming musical will hit Netflix at this time.

Continue Reading
charlamagne-tha-god-beauty-con-2019
Dave Kotinsky

Jameela Jamil Talks Past Anorexia, Feminism And Her "F--K It List" With Charlamagne Tha God

For the second installment of The Hollywood Reporter's "Emerging Hollywood" digital online series, host Charlamagne Tha God sits with actress and activist Jameela Jamil who speaks candidly about her past anorexia, a near-fatal car accident and why she doesn't subscribe to cancel culture.

"I think I was a very young kid when I realized there was an oppressive beauty standard on me. Also, it was very white. I didn't see brown or black people in my magazines or my television," The Good Place actress said. "I was fully anorexic by the time I was 13. I wasn't menstruating. My body was sort of letting me know I was dying from the inside."

When the Power 105.1 host inquired about Jamil's parental supervision, she confessed that most anorexic teens and or adults are clever at hiding their disorder.

"Anorexics are very very skilled and secretive and it's oftentimes very bright kids who are able to be successful at anorexia. You lie a lot. You wear baggy clothes and no one can explicitly see your bones. You're not walking around with your bones out all the time...also parents, back then, weren't educated on eating disorders."

Jamil also talked about her bucket list, which she dubbed her "f--k it list" which was created after a cancer scare. Her doctor found a lump in her breast and six weeks to the day after her surgery, she purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles and accidentally became an actress.

The two then pivoted the 15-minute conversation to feminism and equality, to which Jamil explained she's a feminist in progress and her definition of feminism "means just wanting equal rights."

"For me, I want feminism to mean that I am an ally to all women and that includes trans women and I've learned over the last year from black women how much black women are left out of feminism and that has taught me that I need to step up and door more to make sure my feminism is more intersectional. So I just think feminism means fighting for the rights of equality for all women."

Watch Jameela Jamil go more in-depth about equality in Hollywood below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

1d ago

The Triumph And Truth Of B2K

News

2d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Will Do “Whatever It Takes” To Get Daughter Back

Music News

2d ago

Former Young Money Rapper Sentenced To Life In Prison