Cardi B Lost Millions Of Dollars Due Plastic Surgery Recovery

Cardi B is not a happy camper at the moment. The rapper recently took to Instagram Live on Monday (May 27) to reveal that she lost millions of dollars due to complications with her plastic surgery.

In her IG video, the "Money" artist discussed her recovery process after undergoing liposuction. She expressed her frustrations with having to turn down or cancel gigs while she focuses on healing. It's unclear how much Cardi lost, but to her, any amount of money is a huge setback.

"I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows," Cardi said on camera around the 1:52 mark. "A lot of money like I'm canceling millions of dollars in shows. But like health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do."

As previously reported, Cardi underwent liposuction following the birth of her daughter Kulture. Last week (May 21), the Bronx native postponed her performance in Baltimore, Maryland due to complications with her recovery process. Earlier this month, the rapper also pushed back her El Paso, Texas concert, which did not go over well with her excited fans.

Hopefully, she will be back on the road and making money within the next couple of months. Check out Cardi B's Instagram Live video above.