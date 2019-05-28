Iggy Azalea Planning To Press Charges For Leaked Topless ‘GQ’ Portraits

Iggy Azalea released a statement after topless photos from a 2016 GQ photo shoot were leaked onto the Internet. The artist, who deleted her social media pages amidst the leak on Monday (May 27), stated that she never consented to her topless photos being released, and they were not supposed to ever see the light of day.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot,” wrote Azalea in a now-deleted statement. “I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

Not only did she acknowledge that she feels “blindsided, embarrassed, violated” and more, she is also appalled at the way that people are reacting to the leak, especially men.

"A lot of the comments I see, from men in particular, sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me,” she continues. “I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this.”

The “Sally Walker” MC finished her statement by writing that it’s important to find out who leaked these photos, and that they be held “accountable for their actions” and the impact it is having on her life.

Photographer Nino Munoz, who handled the shoot, wrote that he is displeased with the leak, and will work with Azalea to find the perpetrator. “My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served."