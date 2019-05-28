Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMA's Vanguard Award Celebration At Beauty &amp; Essex In NY
Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Planning To Press Charges For Leaked Topless ‘GQ’ Portraits

May 28, 2019 - 8:54 am by VIBE

Iggy Azalea released a statement after topless photos from a 2016 GQ photo shoot were leaked onto the Internet. The artist, who deleted her social media pages amidst the leak on Monday (May 27), stated that she never consented to her topless photos being released, and they were not supposed to ever see the light of day.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot,” wrote Azalea in a now-deleted statement. “I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

Not only did she acknowledge that she feels “blindsided, embarrassed, violated” and more, she is also appalled at the way that people are reacting to the leak, especially men.

"A lot of the comments I see, from men in particular, sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me,” she continues. “I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this.”

The “Sally Walker” MC finished her statement by writing that it’s important to find out who leaked these photos, and that they be held “accountable for their actions” and the impact it is having on her life.

Photographer Nino Munoz, who handled the shoot, wrote that he is displeased with the leak, and will work with Azalea to find the perpetrator. “My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served.

A post shared by Nino Muñoz (@ninomunoz) on

In This Story:

Popular

Facebook Bans Maryland Artist For Turning 'MAGA' Hats Into Klan Hood And Swastika

From the Web

More on Vibe

Marc-Lamont-Hill-Black-Coffee-BET-Show
Moderator Marc Lamont Hill attends BET Presents "An Evening With 'The Quad'" At The Paley Center on December 7, 2016 in New York City
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Network

Marc Lamont Hill To Host 'Black Coffee' Talk Show For BET

Marc Lamont Hill is returning the small screen with a talk show for BET.

Shadow and Act reports Hill will host the 30-minute talk show Black Coffee. Arriving on June 3, the series will "will keep viewers up to speed on Black Twitter’s buzziest conversations" and will dip and out of topics about music, politics, race, social justice and entertainment. Hill will also chat with the biggest names in music, sports and social media stars.

“We are excited to have Marc host our new irreverent digital series. Marc is one of the nation’s leading voices on culture, entertainment, sports, and politics, with equal parts unfiltered wit and raw street savvy,” said David A. Wilson, co-founder of TheGrio and currently the Senior Vice President of Digital Content of Studios. “Powered by Viacom Digital Studios, Black Coffee, is an example of the forward-thinking content and engaging programming we plan to deliver our audience across BET’s digital properties.”

“BET Networks has been home to me for many years, and I am proud to expand our partnership with this innovative series," Hill also said in a statement. "I look forward to galvanizing the Black community on our platforms and encouraging dialogue that moves the culture forward."

Excitement is warranted for Hill but BET has had a history of critically-acclaimed talk shows having a very short life span. Mo'Nique's late-night series The Mo'Nique Show ran for two seasons, BET Nightly News with  Michelle Miller and Jacque Reid lasted four years and TJ Homles' series Don't Sleep proved to be ahead of its time but was dropped just after eight months. Recently Robin Theade's The Rundown sadly only lasted one season.

With Lamont having a lengthy resume (Huff Post, CNN and previous BET specials) and a strong presence in today's news and culture conversations, he might be able to break their unfavorable streak.

Continue Reading
Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Puma To Debut "Charity Activations" To Further Nipsey Hussle's Community Efforts

On the roster of Nipsey Hussle's many business endeavors, Puma was one of the many highlights when the athletic brand inked a collaborative deal with the late rapper in 2018. The partnership will reportedly be released in Fall 2019.

During the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival, Puma's brand and marketing global director Adam Petrick said that the company will continue to work with Hussle's estate to further his legacy. "We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate," Petrick said per The Root. "We'll work with his family and we'll support his kids. We're going to continue to release some product that we've created with him. We've also got some charity activations that we'll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation."

Hussle's investments within underserved areas in California remained part of his mission as an entrepreneur, a feat that began when he decided to explore the route of an independent artist, Andreessen Horowitz of the Cultural Leadership Fund said. "[Nipsey] was not trying to be independent just for the sake of it, but thinking about the benefits of being an independent artist," Horowitz said per Forbes. "The most important thing is his ability to just see where future trends are going and not being afraid to pioneer."

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, the "Racks In The Middle" rapper discussed his vision for The Marathon Clothing store and how the brand can live outside of a retail space.

"The goal is to be an urban Sanrio -- Sanrio is a five billion dollar company. These are content characters that exist in the screen first and real world products were created around it," Hussle said. "Disney is the same example. All of these cartoon characters existed first as content. Disneyland is the world and it's surrounded by products. We haven't seen brands that have been created through content. Just like Sanrio, just like Disney, just like Knotts, whichever amusement parks that owns the characters to Snoopy. We haven't seen that in hip-hop. We haven't seen someone create a real world place where the brand lives, and there's products."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Proud 2 Announce My 2019 Endorsement and Co-Branded collaboration w @puma & TheMarathonClothing is Fully Executed. 1st Collection Coming Fall 2019 🏁

A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Mar 4, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

Continue Reading
ellen-degeneres
Kevork Djansezian

Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Stepfather Sexually Assaulted Her

While speaking with David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres revealed her stepfather sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

The beloved talk show host sat with Letterman for the second season of his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and detailed her stepfather waited until her mother, Betty DeGeneres was out of town to assault her.

The Emmy award winner said she was about 15 or 16 years old when her stepdad told her he needed to feel her breasts because he'd found a lump in her mother's breasts and needed to check hers.

DeGeneres, 61, said she's still angry with herself for not standing up to him whom she described as a "very bad man."

"We [women] just don't feel like we're worthy, or we're scared to have a voice, and we're scared to say no ... That's the only reason I think it's important to talk about it because there's so many young girls and it doesn't matter how old you are."

DeGeneres says it bothers her when women come forward about their sexual assault experiences and are shamed or worse, blamed. However, she said the only reason she's opening up about her sexual assault is to hopefully encourage other women to do the same.

"It's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that."

Season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will stream on Netflix May 31.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

21h ago

DaBaby Warns Rivals To Back Off Amid Viral Mall Confrontation

News

19h ago

How African-Americans Created The Rich Traditions Of Memorial Day

News

1d ago

Facebook Bans Maryland Artist For Turning 'MAGA' Hats Into Klan Hood