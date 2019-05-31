J. Cole’s '2014 Forest Hills Drive' Album Turns Triple Platinum

In 2016, J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive album went platinum without features, but as of 2019, he can officially say that his album went triple platinum with no features. His third studio album is a certified classic and spawned hits like "Wet Dreamz" and "No Role Modelz," that aided in the rapper attaining this new status.

News of his triple platinum status has been celebrated by his record label Dreamville, as well as Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the first label he signed with.

At this point, 2014 Forest Hills Drive reaching this feat is just another day in the North Carolina rapper's life. All five albums Cole's released have gone platinum, and the 34-year-old kicked off the year with his record "Middle Child," the first song to go multiplatinum in 2019.

This is a testament to his artistry and how skilled the rapper is to still have his fans bumping the project years later. Although his supporters don't have any qualms with replaying his third album or his 2016 project, 4 Your Eyez Only, Cole has been providing them with new musical content all year and it bangs. He's made appearances on Ty Dolla $ign's "Purple Emoji" and Young Thug's "The London" with Travis Scott.

With an album due later this year, his fanbase won't be able to get enough of him.