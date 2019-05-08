Jacob Banks Proves Friendship Is Important At "Every Age" In New Extra Gum Commercial

While you cannot choose what family you're born into, you can choose who makes it into your village of friends. For Extra Gum's "Give Extra get extra" campaign, the strength and loyalty of friendship is front and center with Max and Bill.

Max, a teenage boy, befriends an elderly chess player, Bill, one day in a local park. From the outside, the pair are from different worlds and generations, but through chess create a bond of admiration and camaraderie.

Over time, Max and Bill share more than just their love of the board game. With a little help from Bill, Max overcomes his shyness with girls, while Bill shows Max old pictures of his wife during their younger days.

The duo weather many storms, including literal rain, until one day Max ventures to the park and doesn't see Bill. Worried, Max searches and travels far until he finds his dear friend and the two pick up where they left off.

The commercial's touching message is made more impactful with vocals from Nigerian singer-songwriter Jacob Banks. The Interscope artist covers Jose Gonzalez's "Every Age" and through somber yet meaningful vocals underscore's the commercial's message about the enduring power of friendship.

Take your time/build a home/build a place where we all can belong, Jacob sings.

Watch Max and Bill's friendship unfold below.