Jacob Banks Proves Friendship Is Important At "Every Age" In New Extra Gum Commercial

May 8, 2019 - 3:23 pm by VIBE

While you cannot choose what family you're born into, you can choose who makes it into your village of friends. For Extra Gum's "Give Extra get extra" campaign, the strength and loyalty of friendship is front and center with Max and Bill.

Max, a teenage boy, befriends an elderly chess player, Bill, one day in a local park. From the outside, the pair are from different worlds and generations, but through chess create a bond of admiration and camaraderie.

Over time, Max and Bill share more than just their love of the board game. With a little help from Bill, Max overcomes his shyness with girls, while Bill shows Max old pictures of his wife during their younger days.

The duo weather many storms, including literal rain, until one day Max ventures to the park and doesn't see Bill. Worried, Max searches and travels far until he finds his dear friend and the two pick up where they left off.

The commercial's touching message is made more impactful with vocals from Nigerian singer-songwriter Jacob Banks. The Interscope artist covers Jose Gonzalez's "Every Age" and through somber yet meaningful vocals underscore's the commercial's message about the enduring power of friendship.

Take your time/build a home/build a place where we all can belong, Jacob sings.

Watch Max and Bill's friendship unfold below.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Show
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Gucci Mane Allowed Temporary Permit To Perform In Canada

Canada's long-term policy for denying entry to people with a criminal past is widely known, but for a certain artist, his Canadian fans will finally get a chance to see a live performance above the northern U.S.-border.

According to TMZ, Gucci Mane was granted a temporary resident permit to carry out his concert trek in Canada. The tour will begin on May 15 at the Halifax Forum MPC and end at the Burton Cummings Theatre on May 31. The Atlanta native will be joined by August Alsina, Peter Jackson, and Merkules.

We just got the paperwork back confirming 100 percent that Gucci Mane’s permit has been approved to enter Canada! I’m on tour with him all month so get your tickets now!!!! #SDK

As noted by Exclaim!, Gucci made a reference to his inability to tour in the north, rapping on "Both," "I got so many felonies, I might can't never go to Canada." Crimes that prevent people from entering the nation include theft, manslaughter, driving under the influence, assault, or drug trafficking.

Gucci Mane has a documented criminal past since a 2005 arrest in Miami for assault. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to two counts of firearm possession as a felon and was released in early 2016.

 

When you learn to survive without anyone, you can survive anything #wopwednesdays

2018 Astroworld Festival
Rick Kern

Trae The Truth Leads Rescue Efforts For Houston Flood Victims

Trae The Truth cares deeply about his hometown and the people living there. The rapper is reportedly leading rescue missions to help residents that were afflicted by the recent floods in the Houston, TX area, ABC 13 reports.

According to the local news outlet, Trae helped transport a number of families and middle school students at Woodbridge Forrest Middle School in Porter, Texas to safety. "We're grabbing the families and transporting them through the areas that have water to get them home," the rapper explained. "They are coming back and forth so we're doing a pick-up and drop off. It's hundreds of student still here. Staff still here and everything."

This is just one of the many efforts Trae has made to help the people in his community. After Hurricane Harvey initially hit in 2017, Trae hopped in a boat and rode around in an effort to rescue as many victims as he and his team could.

In addition to hurricane and flood relief, the rapper has also launched a number of charity campaigns and scholarship funds to support young children and families in need.

Jhene Aiko Addresses Mixed Emotions In "Triggered (Freestyle)" Video

Jhene Aiko didn't hold anything back on her latest single, "Triggered (Freestyle)." The songstress dropped the new track and accompanying music video on Wednesday (May 8), where she opened up about a recent break-up and the variety of emotions that have subsequently followed.

"I'm triggered, when I see your face / Triggered, when I hear your name / Triggered, I am not ok / You need to stay out my way," she sings. The three-minute video shows Aiko standing atop a massive canyon. She appears to  be staring straight ahead as if she were addressing her ex-lover face-to-face.

Ahead of the track and video's release, Aiko posted a short note on social media. "One night I was so deep in my feelings, I was afraid of what I might do," she wrote. "I didn't want to revert to the same bad habits that have set me back time and time again. I realized that instead of running away from my emotions... I needed to sit with them, express myself and say whatever came to mind. It was healing to say the least... and now I feel a bit more free."

Many Twitter users speculated both the note and song were about her recent break-up with Big Sean. The singer previously responded to one of Sean's Instagram posts, stating, "I love you beyond measure. Even tho I get big mad and u trigger the f**k out of me. U make me feel. And I appreciate that." Aiko has not confirmed who "Triggered" is about.

Watch the music video for "Triggered" above.

 

We’re glad to see #JheneAiko is doing well! Let’s send her some positive vibes along her journey, #Roomies! 🙏🏾

