Snoop Dogg's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony speech was undeniably Snoop. The Doggfather, who received a coveted star back in November 2018, thanked himself for everything leading up until that point.

"I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work," he said during the speech. "I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting. I wanna thank me for always been a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times.”

When discussing his prolific and lengthy career during a recent appearance on Ellen, he explained to the host exactly why he said what he said.

"The speech was, it was [a] spur of the moment," Snoop candidly stated. "I didn't really have time to come up with nothing, because I felt like the people that was there that were instrumental in my life– I wanted to speak to them."

"And then, I wanted to speak to myself because I felt like I was the one that did most of the work and I was the one that had to go out on the line and do it and make it happen," he continued. "So, I wanted to give myself some credit because– a lot of times– we fail to give ourselves a pat on the back, and I wanted to take that moment to thank myself for doing all the work I did to get to that point."

Can't knock that at all! Check out his explanation above, and his speech below.

Snoop Dogg: "I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work... Snoop Dogg you a bad motherf---er" https://t.co/NhwqManzAW pic.twitter.com/TbzBmMexmt

— Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2018