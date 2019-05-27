Jada Pinkett-Smith Returns To The Big Screen In 'Angel Has Fallen'
The last time fans saw Jada Pinkett-Smith on the big screen, she hit box-office gold in the Malcolm D Lee-directed comedy Girls Trip. Now, the Red Table Talk host and actress has returned to film, this time in a much different role.
Smith plays an FBI special agent tasked with taking down Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) for the assassination attempt of President Allan Trumball. (Morgan Freeman)
Prior to Banning's arrest, Trumball promotes Banning to the director of the Secret Service. The moment is short-lived when out of nowhere drones swarm the men enjoying what should've been a day of fishing out on a lake. Instead, to keep President Trumball alive, Banning instructs the president to jump overboard.
In the Rick Roman Waugh movie, Banning must now fight for his life, protect his family and the president of the United States from whoever is trying to kill the leader of the free world.
The political thriller is slated for an August 2019 release. In between then, Jada, Gam and Willow continue to incite dialogue about difficult and convoluted topics with their popular Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. Previous guests included Wale, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union and Will Smith.
Watch the trailer for Angel Has Fallen below.