Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Porn Addiction

Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her previously "unhealthy" addiction to porn on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

The actress opened up on Monday's episode (May 20) about her relationship to porn, which she revealed occurred shortly before her relationship with her husband Will Smith began.

"If I was still on my porn game, I'd be able to show you some good porn," she said to her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne shortly before the episode began.

"Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness," she said. "...Maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence."

When prompted by her daughter on what brought on this "fixation" to adult entertainment, Jada discussed that it came from an emotional place.

"It was actually like feeling like an emptiness, at least you think it is," she explained. "But it's actually not."

Later on in the episode, the trio brought in a couple who explained how the man's porn addiction nearly cost them their marriage.

Watch the full episode below.