Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain.

Janet Jackson Extends Las Vegas Residency Because Why Not

Janet Jackson hasn't taken her first choreographed steps to Las Vegas and fans have already proven they're ready for the music legend. Due to high demand, the entertainer has added three dates to her headling residency titled "Metamorphosis" at Park Theater' Park MGM resort.

Announced Monday (May 13), the dates will fall in August and members of her fan club will get first dibs to the presale kicking off Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT. "Metamorphosis" will bring all aspects of Jackson's discography to the stage, including a celebration for the 30th anniversary of the classic album, Rhythm Nation.

Following fan club access, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment.

All presales end Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets starting at $79 go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

The three new dates going on sale are:

August 2019: 14, 16, 17

A limited number of tickets are available for previously-announced performances:

May 2019: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July 2019: 24, 26, 27, 31

August 2019: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10