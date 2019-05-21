Jason Mitchell Fired From 'The Chi' Over Misconduct Allegations

On Monday (May 20), several networks responsible for hosting shows featuring Jason Mitchell decided to cease working with the New Orleans native due to misconduct claims, Deadline states. The actor was accused of sexual harassment by an actress on The Chi and other notes of issues with Mitchell from other actresses on the series.

On Showtime's The Chi, Tiffany Boone, who plays Mitchell's girlfriend, reportedly filed complaints to Fox 21's producers of sexual misconduct. The Hollywood Reporter notes that a source revealed Boone's fiance, Marque Richardson (Dear White People), also appeared on set on different occasions when Boone was set to film scenes with Mitchell.

For Netflix's Desperados, Mitchell was replaced by New Girl's Lamorne Morris before he began filming. The Hollywood Reporter also notes producers obtained "specific information which was investigated immediately and thoroughly and dealt with as quickly as possible." Mitchell was also released from his agreement with talent agencies UTA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

The 32-year-old actor first reached a new plateau of recognition for his role as Eazy-E in 2015's Straight Outta Compton. Since then, he's acted in Superfly, Mudbound. and Detroit.

Details are still scarce on how Mitchell's The Chi character will exit the show's storyline.