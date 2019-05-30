MTV Movie And TV Awards Rescinds Jason Mitchell's Nomination

This news comes days after the actor was fired from Showtime's 'The Chi' and Netflix's 'Desperado'

Days after Jason Mitchell was fired from Showtime's The Chi and Netflix's Desperado, the actor will no longer be nominated for an MTV Movie & TV award, the Associated Press reports. The accolade was for best performance in a show. The New Orleans native was accused of misconduct on the set of The Chi and was previously reported to human resources by the show's personnel.

The Chi actress Tiffany Boone, who played Jerrika, a real estate mogul-in-the-making and Mitchell's character, Brandon's girlfriend, notified personnel about Mitchell's reported behavior and expressed her uneasiness. In a recent investigation, The Hollywood Reporter spoke with showrunner Ayanna Floyd, who shared the program's creator Lena Waithe notified her of Mitchell's reported misconduct and she also took action to alert HR.

“When I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it,” Floyd said. “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast, and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level.”

For season three, The Chi writers are piecing together how to continue the plot without Boone and Mitchell. The former requested leave from the show following Mitchell's reported misconduct.