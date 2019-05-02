Tribeca Film Festival To Honor John Singleton With 'Boyz N The Hood' Screening
The masses are still mourning the unexpected passing of beloved director John Singleton by reflecting on his impact both individually and on the culture at large. To double down on the latter sentiment, the Tribeca Film Festival, which was underway at the time of his death, has decided to air a special screening of his film debut, Boyz n the Hood.
The cult classic, which made him a trailblazer in his field and beyond—at 24, Singleton became the first African-American and youngest director to be nominated for an Oscar—will be available for all to see at a free screening this week. The Boyz n the Hood showing will take place at New York's SVA theater on Friday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m.
We're hosting a free screening of the late John Singleton's brilliant masterpiece, BOYZ N THE HOOD, tomorrow at #Tribeca2019. Get tickets now through the link in the profile. 🎥❤️ A statement from our co-founder @JaneTribeca: "John Singleton accomplished what all creators strive to do. He entertained but also inspired a generation of audiences. As the first African-American and youngest director to be nominated for an Academy Award at the age of 24, he allowed so many to envision themselves as change-makers. We want to celebrate him as we consider the legacy that he has left behind and so the Festival is adding a free screening of BOYZ N THE HOOD on Friday, May 3rd for the community to come together, see his pivotal film, and honor John."
Head here to grab (free) tickets for the event here.