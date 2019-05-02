Before the lights were turned on and the crowd filed in, Charlamagne Tha God and Trevor Noah sat on the empty set of The Daily Show to discuss everything from representation and reparations to immigration.

"When people say immigrant in America, a lot of the times what they're talking about is a person who comes here from Mexico. People don't think of Chris Hemsworth as an immigrant," Noah said of the Australian born Hemsworth.

The frank conversation is part of The Hollywood Reporter's new original digital series Emerging Hollywood, in which the Shook One author chats with some of Hollywood's rising stars about the latest hot-button and sometimes polarizing issues.

As the discussion of reparations continues to bubble, Noah, 35, said it's important to note that reparations isn't about paying black people off, but instead acknowledging a wrong and attempting to make it right.

"So the conversation around reparations has to be in and around that, and studying and looking around and saying 'Hey, is there something we can do in this country that can truly put black people in a position where they are equal? Not just equal on the surface, but they are equal.' " Noah asked. "And we realize on many levels in America, Black Americans have been held back on so many different levels"

Watch the discussion in full here.