John Singleton's $35 Million Estate Up In The Air, Will To Be Filed Soon

John Singleton reportedly had a last will and testament in place ahead of his death on April 29. The legal document will likely serve as a major factor in what appeared to be a family battle over his estate.

According to TMZ, Singleton's mother, Shiela Ward, is in possession of his will, and she plans to file it with the probate court very soon. Ward reportedly handled all of her son's business endeavors, so she is likely the executor of his will.

As previously reported, Ward and Singleton's children appeared to be at odds over his $35 million estate. Ward reportedly filed to be the conservator of Singleton's asset, which didn't go over well with the rest of the family. The director's daughter, Cleopatra, reportedly accused Ward of trying to push his kids out of his financial affairs.

Luckily, there is a will to decide who gets what. If the 51-year-old had passed away without one, Ward would ultimately get nothing from his estate because California Law mandates that all assets are divided amongst the deceased's children in the event there isn't a will in place.

It's unclear when John signed the will, however. There could be grounds for his family members to challenge it if he wasn't at full mental capacity.