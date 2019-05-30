Jordyn Woods Nabs First Acting Role With Freeform's 'Grown-ish'

Jordyn Woods had a tumultuous start to 2019, but thanks to the savvy business moves her "momager," Elizabeth Woods makes on her behalf, the model is seeing brighter days. The former right-hand woman of Kylie Jenner just scored a guest role on Freeform's Grown-ish, where she'll portray freshman student at Hawkins University, Dee.

Woods' character is described as being "a sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability." The 21-year-old will most likely split her screen time with actor-musician, Trevor Jackson who plays Aaron Jackson, Hawkins Dorm RA and Yara Shahidi's former love interest in the show.

The remainder of the series' season two will follow Shahidi's character, Zoey Johnson's adjustments to her life without the financial backing of her father Dre (Anthony Anderson), which was the consequence for cheating on her final exam. Season 2b of the comedy, which returns Wednesday (June 5) will also pick up after Zoey finds out that her ex Aaron, has been hooking up with her friend Ana Torres (Francia Raisa), behind her back.

It's not clear yet how Woods' role will affect the show's dynamic, but it's safe that her ever-growing fanbase is excited to see her acting debut.