junior-guzman
NYPD

Justice For Junior: Testifying Witness Says Hit Has Been Placed On His Life

May 22, 2019 - 11:57 am by Shenequa Golding

Kevin Alvarez, one of several Trinitarios gang members responsible for the barbarous June 2018 murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, was indicted on murder charges.

However, after striking a deal with the prosecution, which involves flipping on his co-conspirators, Alvarez pled guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy and faces 25 years in prison. According to the 20-year-old, a death sentence has been placed on him for "doing something bad" like snitching to cops.

“They go out and look for you in groups until they find you and kill you,” he said. Alvarez said for "doing something bad

In a packed courtroom, Monday (May 21) he nervously identified the five others responsible for the vicious stabbing death of the Bronx teen. Alvarez said he drove one of the four cars to chase Junior and revealed the 15-year-old tried to run into nearby St. Barnabas Hospital for help, but blocked him, which is why Junior then ran into a bodega.

Alvarez said he assumed Junior was in another gang and involved in a rival shooting.

He then explained that he was the one who pushed the bodega door open, helped to drag Junior out and repeatedly punched and kicked Junior in the head while he was down. Junior tried to tell him he wasn't the person they were looking for, but Alvarez and co. didn't listen.

The prosecution then played the heartwrenching footage from the bodega. Reportedly, Junior's mother turned away and kept her head between her knees crying.

If all members of the Trinitarios gang are convicted, they face life in prison.

betty-soto-arrested-carrying-guns
News Channel 8

Florida Teacher Arrested For Carrying Knives And Loaded Guns In Classrooms

A fourth-grade teacher at Starkey Elementary School was arrested Monday (May 20) after authorities found knives, a 9mn Glock with seven rounds of ammunition and other weapons.

According to reports, the 49-year-old had the weapons, including a six-inch fighting knife and a two-inch finger knife, in classrooms with students.

Reportedly, Starkey Elementary School principal saw Betty Soto behaving suspiciously as she carried the backpack with her wherever she went.

Law enforcement arrived on campus after being notified by the principal. They interviewed Soto and found the weapons. The teacher reportedly was let out on bond at 9 PM Monday night and when asked by reporters why she brought the weapons to school she attributed it to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Ask Desantis," she answered. "Ask your governor."

In early May, the Republican governor signed a bill that will allow teachers to carry guns inside a classroom. The measure was a reported response to the Parkland High School shooting.

Soto's Facebook page will be investigated as part of the overall investigation due to a post that was shared. "Are you surprised I'm a revolutionary? You should have seen it coming. Hate that I was on my way to the plantation, but I had to free some minds."

Erica Kennedy, a mother of two at Starkey Elementary, described Soto's behavior as "militant" and "suspicious."

"She seemed very abrupt, the way she was speaking. I almost felt like she was talking to these kids like she was their parent, you know, just really, a little overboard. So, it made me kind of, something kind of went up in the back of my hair like, hmmm," Kennedy explained.

Soto reportedly will not be returning to Starkey Elementary School.

Continue Reading
milwaukee-racism-health-crisis
Tom Lynn

Milwaukee County Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele signed a resolution Monday (May 20) stating how racism is a public health crisis and that the county plans to take action.

"Everybody has been reading and hearing about the same set of statistics in Milwaukee for decades," Abele said. "We lead in an unfortunate way the racial disparities in employment, in education, incarceration, income and even things like ... access to capital."

The resolution hopes to take actionable steps to level the playing field in Milwaukee, a playing field that finds minorities disproportionately affected.

Nicole Brookshire, the Milwaukee County Office on African American Affairs Director, was with Abele at the signing and spoke on the potential power of the resolution.

"We need to address racism as a public health crisis but on a large scale to make sure that we transform our culture, transform how we serve our residents and we drive solutions that are equitable," she said.

The resolution hopes to assess internal policies and procedures to make sure racial equity is a core element of the county, work to create an inclusive organization and identify specific activities to increase diversity and encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize racism as a public health crisis.

Continue Reading
nypd-cop-car
Stephen Sisler

Cop Fired For Hiring Hitman To Kill Her Husband And Boyfriend's Kid

A New York police officer has been suspended without pay and charged with use of interstate commerce for murder for hire.

The cop in question, Valerie Cincinelli, reportedly asked her boyfriend to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and his own daughter. Instead, the boyfriend told the FBI about her plans.

The New York Times reports, Cincinelli was a cop for 12 years and worked in the domestic violence unit of the 106th precinct. She and her soon-to-be ex, Isaiah Carvalho Jr., were married for four years. However, in January, Carvalho filed for divorce which led to a custody battle, that seemingly came to halt months prior to their case going to court.

What 32-year-old Carvalho didn't know was by February, his estranged wife had been plotting to kill him and her boyfriend's school-age daughter.

The botched murder-for-hire plot was supposed to look like Carvalho's death was caused by a robbery gone awry, and the girl's death look like an accident after suggesting the killer run over her with a car near her school.

On Feb, 18, Cincinelli withdrew $7,000. That same day, her boyfriend withdrew $6,935 in gold coins. The two discussed the plot extensively and according to reports Cincinelli used social media to track the child. On May 13, Cincinelli met with her boyfriend to discuss the two potential murders unaware that he was wearing a wire.

“It’s your worst nightmare scenario,” said Matthew Weiss, Mr. Carvalho’s lawyer.

Local cops reportedly went to great lengths to convince Cincinelli the murders took place and appeared at her home to inform her they were investing it. Immediately afterward, she texted her boyfriend to ensure their alibis were aligned and instructed him to delete the thread.

Later that day she was taken into police custody and charged.

Continue Reading

