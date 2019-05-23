Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
Nuccio DiNuzzo

Jussie Smollett's Criminal Case To Be Unsealed By Chicago Judge

May 23, 2019 - 6:36 pm by VIBE Staff

The public may soon find out what happened in Jussie's case after all. 

When Jussie Smollett's criminal case – in which he was accused of staging his own attack in Chicago – was dropped, a judge agreed to seal all documents pertaining to the court proceeding. Now, Cook County Judge Steven Watkins has decided that the public has a right to see the documents regarding Smollet’s case and has ordered for it to be released, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The records were sealed in order to protect Smollett's privacy after the prosecution agreed to drop the case against him in March 2019. The decision was based on an Illinois law that allows a defendant’s court file to be sealed if charges against them were dropped or they were acquitted. The decision to unseal the case would allow the public to see why the prosecutor's office decided to drop the case.

In explaining his ruling, Judge Steven G. Watkins of the Circuit Court of Cook County wrote that Smollett’s request for privacy was not a good enough reason to keep the records sealed, considering that Mr. Smollett willingly spoke about the situation in detail on national television and in other venues.

Judge Watkins determined that Smollett chose to bring publicity to his own case and so should not be allowed the privacy of a sealed case file. "After the March 26 dismissal, he voluntarily stood in front of cameras from numerous news organizations in the courthouse lobby and spoke about the case," Judge Watkins wrote. "These are not the actions of a person seeking to maintain his privacy or simply be let alone."

As previously reported, Smollett was accused of staging a racist and homophobic assault against himself at the top of 2019. Brian Watson, a lawyer for Smollett, argued that the media had plenty of access to his client's case and that unsealing it would violate Mr. Smollett’s rights.

Cathy McNeil Stein, the lawyer representing the state, said outside the courtroom on Thursday (May 23) that the state’s attorney’s office planned to review its files and turn over documents that were previously sealed. It was unclear how quickly that would happen.

In This Story:

Popular

'The Chi's' Tiffany Boone Shamed Over Jason Mitchell Harassment Allegations

From the Web

More on Vibe

FX's ‘Pose’ Unveils Gripping Season 2 Trailer

Pose fans’ patience will be alleviated with the second season's premiere next month. To get viewers ready, FX debuted its 45-second trailer on Thursday (May 23), packed with an array of moving storylines.

Set in New York City’s ‘90s time period, the characters will explore life-altering changes in their careers and health. For Blanca, the status of her HIV-positive diagnosis will take precedence as the House of Evangelista begins to navigate a newfound arena of prominence in the ballroom scene.

In an interview with Billboard, producer and activist Janet Mock dished on what to expect for the upcoming season. "There's a rule in the writers' room that we do not talk about what we're going to do, but I think that it's really going deeper every episode,” Mock said. “As viewers kind of notice, we tend to focus in on a character that we may not have known as much before, right? For example, this week will really be central around Lil Papi’s character, his relationship with Blanca and things [that] have been alluded about throughout the season. There will be some of the origins stories of characters that we may not have heard as much from before, but whom people of course love because they are either on Team Abundance or Team Evangelista.”

Ahead of its June 11 return on FX (10 p.m. EST), watch the trailer above.

Continue Reading
Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kanye West To David Letterman: Liberals Are Bullying Donald Trump Supporters

Ahead of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction return to Netflix (May 31), details about the veteran interviewer’s upcoming conversation with Kanye West has hit the Internet. According to The Daily Beast, the pair discuss mental health, Drake fallout, and his views on Donald Trump.

In 2018, West used various platforms from TMZ to his personal Twitter account to express his controversial and political standing as it relates to his support of Trump. While he caught flack for it, West told Letterman that everyone should have the right to stand tall in their beliefs.

“This is like my thing with Trump—we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” he said. The father-of-four also admitted that he’s “never voted in my life,” and that those who cast a ballot for Trump were “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.” He added that “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

The Daily Beast also reported on West’s address of mental health. Here, he pinpointed how the masses interpreted his statements, inadvertently referring to his viral interview on TMZ. “When you’re bipolar, you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” he said. West continued to unpack his views on mental health, saying, “If you guys want these crazy ideas and these crazy stages and this crazy music and this crazy way of thinking, there’s a chance it might come from a crazy person."

In an interview with Willie Geist of “Sunday Today,” Letterman said he didn’t know what to expect ahead of his sit-down with the Ye rapper. “I was frightened honestly because I had only met him a couple of times on the show, and I knew that depending on the day, you weren’t quite sure which path you were going to be on,” he said.

Watch a teaser for the series below.

Continue Reading

Netflix's 'The Black Godfather' Follows The Story Of Legend Clarence Avant

Netflix is gearing up to release a documentary that dives into the history of a music legend. The forthcoming film, entitled, The Black Godfather, will tackle the legendary career and legacy of music industry executive, Clarence Avant.

The trailer debuted on Thursday (May 23), featuring a handful of all-star cameos. Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Barack Obama, Diddy, and more spoke about Avant's star power.

"There’s the power that needs the spotlight, but there’s also the power behind the scenes," Barack Obama says in the trailer.

Diddy also noted Avant's influence. "He became that mentor for us all, he became that godfather," he said.

Clarence Avant is a music executive, entrepreneur, and film producer. He is usually referred to as the "Godfather of Black Music" and was known to defy widespread racism in the 1960s and influence all aspects of the music industry.

The Black Godfather documentary will hit Netflix on June 7. Watch the trailer in the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

17h ago

Drake Confirms OVO Fest 2019...Kinda?

Movies & TV

1d ago

'Queen Sugar' Drops Season 4 Trailer And, Man, Does It Look Good

Music News

2d ago

Lil Kim And Lil Cease Talk Resolving Differences At Biggie Birthday Dinner