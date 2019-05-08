Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plans To Produce Criminal Justice Reality Show

Since Kim Kardashian stepped into the criminal justice frontier by working on Alice Marie Johnson's case, the reality television star plans to display similar efforts on the small screen. According to Variety, the mother-of-three will executive produce the tentatively titled "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project," which is slated to be a two-hour documentary.

The program, set to air on Oxygen, will follow Kardashian's mission to tackle "one of America's most controversial subjects," that being the criminal justice system. The production will also follow Kardashian's quest to become a lawyer. She publicized the goal in a recent interview with Vogue, noting that this is a longtime dream.

In mid-April, Kardashian posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram as to why she's getting a law degree and said it's far from a cake-walk despite her access to highly-coveted resources. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals," she said.

"There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she continued. "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine — It's never too late to follow your dreams." Recently, the 38-year-old helped to free a Florida man who was serving a life sentence for a low-level drug offense.