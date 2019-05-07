Kim Kardashian Reportedly Helped Free 17 Inmates In Over Three Months

Kim Kardashian seems to have found her passion, as the reality star has been taking criminal justice and reform seriously. It's being reported that she helped to free at least 17 inmates who were in prison for low-level drug offenses in a 90-day span.

"It's all part of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign launched by Kim's lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, in partnership with lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective. The campaign puts the First Step Act -- signed by President Trump last year -- to work for prisoners who received Draconian sentences," writes TMZ.

Some of the people Kardashian assisted include Jamelle Caraway, who served 11 years of a life sentence for cocaine possession, and Terrence Byrd, who spent 25 years (half of his life) in federal prison for drug possession charges.

Last week, reports said that Kardashian was able to help get a Florida man named Jeffrey Stringer– who was serving a life sentence for a drug offense– out of prison. She also assisted in the high-profile clemency of Alice Marie Johnson in 2018.

“He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work,” Kardashian tweeted about Springer.

In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian said that she was planning on taking her bar exam to become a lawyer sometime in the next few years. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," she told the publication.