Kim Kardashian And Attorneys Help Free Florida Man Charged With Low Level Offense

May 4, 2019 - 11:35 am by VIBE Staff

On Friday (May 3), Kim Kardashian and her attorneys were able to free a Florida man from serving a life sentence for drug possession. According to TMZ, Jeffrey Stringer was handed a life sentence over two decades ago at the age of 25.

“He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work,” Kardashian tweeted. Stringer was given a life sentence under the country’s three-strikes mandate. He had two prior drug convictions. The news arrives after Kardashian’s assistance in the cases of Matthew Charles, Cyntoia Brown, and Alice Marie Johnson. Stringer was able to be released under the First Step Act, which took form late 2018. The bill decreases the minimum sentence for inmates with good behavior.

In an interview with Vogue, the reality television star revealed her plans to graduate from law school, following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian. In an Instagram post, the mother-of-three said this has always been a dream of hers. Kardashian began a law apprenticeship in 2018 to prepare to take the bar exam in 2022.

“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” she said. “I just feel like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Ex-BART Cop Lied About Details In Oscar Grant Murder, Report Reveals

A decade after Oscar Grant was murdered by a police officer at a BART station in the early hours of New Years Day comes disturbing details of how one of the involved officers set things in motion. Former BART police officer Anthony Pirone assaulted Grant, called him the n-word, and lied about what led up to a second officer opening fire and killing the 22-year-old father.

The documents released Wednesday (May 1) under a new California police transparency law, stem from an internal investigation completed by Meyers Nave law firm which was hired by BART shortly after Grant was killed in 2009. Pirone claimed that he was “fighting for his life” during the fatal incident when in actuality, he instigated the altercation with his “repeated and unnecessary use of force” against Grant and use of the n-word.

“Pirone was, in large part, responsible for setting the events in motion that created a chaotic and tense situation on the platform, setting the stage, even if inadvertent, for the shooting of Oscar Grant,” the document states.

Johannes Mehserle, the officer who shot and killed Grant, was found guilty of manslaughter and given the minimum two-year sentence. Mehserle claimed that he thought he pulled his Taser when he grabbed his gun and fired at Grant but the documents suggest that he was aware that he was pulling a firearm.

The investigation included numerous witness statements that reveal how officers provoked the fracas and that Grant was on the BART platform face down while a cop had his a knee in his back before he was killed. As the document states, Officer Mehserle is shown in the video “standing over Grant,” reaching for his gun and “firing one round into the back of Grant.”

Pirone and Officer Marysol  Domenici were the first to respond to a call of a disturbance at Oakland’s Fruitvale BART Station where the train was stopped. Grant was pulled off the train and forced to the ground as officers attempted to arrest him. Marysol and Domenici were fired over their involvement in Grant’s death, though Domenici was reinstated with backpay after she was found to be truthful during the investigation.

In 2010, Pirone was charged with unemployment fraud and grand theft for allegedly collecting unemployment checks even though he had a job.

After Mehersle was charged with murder, Domenici testified at his preliminary hearing painting Grant and his friends as the aggressors. “If they would have followed orders, this wouldn't have happened," she said.

Grant was pronounced dead at Alameda County Medical Center nine hours after the BART shooting. His death was one of the first police involved shootings to be captured on cell phone video and led to protests against police brutality. Grant’s mother and daughter were awarded a combined 2.8 million settlement from BART. Grant’s five friends who were on the train with him settled with BART for $175,000 each.

Click here to read the full report on Grant's murder.

keyshia-cole-GettyImages-546306270-1556935839
Getty Images

Keyshia Cole And Boyfriend Expecting Child Together

Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend, Niko Khale, are expecting! Last summer, Cole trolled fans into thinking that she was pregnant in an effort to make a larger statement on body shaming but on Thursday (May 2) the R&B singer, who has been quiet on social media lately, revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram.

“Mother's Day is coming I’m ready for all the love and great energy,” Cole captioned a photo cascade that featured Khale who gushed over her in the comment section. “Excited to take on this journey with you baby…What a blessing. I love you,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Went to Catalina island Last weekend. Had such a good time!!!! Surrounded by Loooooooooove❤️ Just enjoying good times and GREAT VIBES 🤰🏽 I have a few shows coming up next weekend, DETROIT, MIAMI, 🥰 #MOTHERSDay is coming 🤔 I’m ready for ALL THE Love and GREAT ENERGY 🥰

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on May 3, 2019 at 12:25am PDT

Khale reposted the pregnancy pic on his Instagram account with a caption praising Cole as a “strong independent woman.”

“Blessed to have you as a partner in life as well as the mother of my child. God is great.” Cole responded that she’s so happy to have found someone who loves the way that she does.

Cole, 37, and Khale, 23, have been happily dating for more than a year. The Bay Area native has a 9-year-old son, DJ, with her ex-husband, former NBA player Daniel “Boobie” Gibson Jr.

Cole went public with her new love last year with an Instagram post acknowledging that people were judging her because of their age difference. “The reason I’m posting the pepper to my salt @nikokhale is because he’s been such a sweetheart to me, and I [know] people have been very judgmental about our relationship but I gotta nurture what nurtures me.”

Salt-N-Pepa 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Getty Images

Spinderella Says She Received A “Termination Email” From Salt-N-Pepa

DJ Spinderella made a last-minute announcement about her status with Salt-N-Pepa hours before the group kicked off night one of their run on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Thursday (May 2), Spin revealed that she was terminated from the tour four months ago. She also called out her group members for failing to update fans who were expecting to see them perform as a trio.

“I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group,” she wrote. “It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I've taken it upon myself to let everyone know.”

In closing, Spin said that she “refused to participate in misleading fans, ticket holder and others” who were hoping to see all three of them together. For their part, Salt-N-Pepa remained quiet about the shakeup and instead promoted the tour on their joint and personal social media accounts (judging by the comments on Salt-N-Pepa's Instagram account, fans were none too pleased with their decision to boot Spin off the tour).

NKOTB’s Mixtape tour features Salt-N-Pepa and Naught By Nature, along with '80s pop stars Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.

Read Spinderella’s full statement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I've taken it upon myself to let everyone know. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who -- based on all the advertising -- were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I'm making it clear now. Please know you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I'll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then.” Thank you, Spinderella 😘

A post shared by SPINDERELLA and Christy's Mom (@djspinderella) on May 2, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT

