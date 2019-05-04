Kim Kardashian And Attorneys Help Free Florida Man Charged With Low Level Offense
On Friday (May 3), Kim Kardashian and her attorneys were able to free a Florida man from serving a life sentence for drug possession. According to TMZ, Jeffrey Stringer was handed a life sentence over two decades ago at the age of 25.
“He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work,” Kardashian tweeted. Stringer was given a life sentence under the country’s three-strikes mandate. He had two prior drug convictions. The news arrives after Kardashian’s assistance in the cases of Matthew Charles, Cyntoia Brown, and Alice Marie Johnson. Stringer was able to be released under the First Step Act, which took form late 2018. The bill decreases the minimum sentence for inmates with good behavior.
We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami - he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019
In an interview with Vogue, the reality television star revealed her plans to graduate from law school, following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian. In an Instagram post, the mother-of-three said this has always been a dream of hers. Kardashian began a law apprenticeship in 2018 to prepare to take the bar exam in 2022.
“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” she said. “I just feel like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️