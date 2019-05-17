Kim Kanye Son Name Saint West
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Debut Newborn Son On Social Media

May 17, 2019 - 9:32 pm by Latifah Muhammad

Meet the newest member of the West family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West introduced their newborn son, Psalm West, to the world Friday (May 17). The 38-year-old reality star and proud mom took to social media with a photo of the baby sleeping in his crib.

The image was taken from a Mother’s Day message from Kanye that read, “Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure.”

Being that Kanye, 41, has been all about Sunday Service lately and is reportedly prepping the launch of his own church, the baby's biblical name, which means song of hymn, seems to fall in line with the family's religious way of life.

According to People magazine, the name reflects their spiritual mental space. “Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” a source told the outlet. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

Kim and Kanye welcomed Psalm via surrogate last week. The newborn marks the fourth child for the West’s behind Chicago, 16 months, Saint, 3, and North West, 6.

Mr. and Mrs. West will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary later this month. Earlier in the week, Kim posted a throwback photo from their wedding day with the caption, "5 years and 4 kids life couldn’t be better! Anniversary coming so soon."

See Psalm West below.

blac-chyna-GettyImages-983088264-1558151317
Getty Images

Blac Chyna Denies Lying About Acceptance Into Harvard Business School

Blac Chyna is on a media blitz promoting her new reality show and setting the record straight about various rumors. During an interview with The Breakfast Club Friday (May 17), Chyna responded to reports that she lied about being accepted into Harvard’s online extension program after the university denied that she was a enrolled.

“[I] wasn’t lying I’m still going through the process right now,” she told the radio hosts while explaining that Harvard offers online and extension programs in addition to general attendance. “Honestly I’m just tired of people with the stories,” she said reiterating that she is “still going through the process” of enrolling in the prestigious institution's online program.

The 31-year-old mother of two went on to address a recent altercation with her hairdresser, though she wasn’t able to go too deeply into detail for legal reasons. Later in the interview she spoke about Tyga, her relationship with Rob Kardashian and his family, getting Future’s name tattooed on her hand, and The Real Black Chyna, a docuseries airing on the Zues Network that will show her “everyday life.”

“I feel like I haven’t really spoken in all these years so it’s time for me to put out my side.”

Watch the full interview below.

Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC
Getty Images

Federal Prosecutors Reportedly Claim Kodak Black Is A Danger To Society

Kodak Black entered a not guilty plea Wednesday (May 15) in response to federal weapons charges stemming from his latest arrest, but prosecutors in the case are reportedly trying to keep him in jail arguing that he’s a potentially dangerous given his lengthy criminal history.

According to initial reports, the 21-year-old rapper was granted release on $550,000 bond with house arrest, and his $600,000 mansion was used as collateral. However, prosecutors filed documents claiming that the Florida native should remain locked up because he is likely to flee and is known to disregard probation restrictions, TMZ reports.

During a court hearing earlier this week prosecutors told the judge that, “Wherever he goes there’s going to be guns, drugs and shootings.”

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, pointed out that his current arrest was related to “paperwork” as he allegedly lied on gun applications. Furthermore, Cohen noted that if authorities truly felt that his client was a danger to society than he should have been arrested in January, when he filled out the paperwork.

Miami-Dade police arrested Kodak on the way to the Rolling Loud Miami Festival last weekend. He was also arrested last month on drug and gun charges at the Canadian border.

Kodak, whose birth name is Dieuson Octave but legally changed his name to Bill Kapri, was out on bail for charges in South Carolina where he is accused of sexually assaulting a high school student in 2016. His bail could be revoked given the new weapons charges. If convicted in the rape case he faces up to 30 years.

DJ Khaled-Nipsey-Hussle
DJ Khaled (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend DJ Khaled's Platinum Dinner at Catch on August 25, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

DJ Khaled Shares Working With Nipsey Hussle On "Higher": "I've Cried Many Times Watching The Video"

Nipsey Hussle's appearance on DJ Khaled's latest album Father of Ashad is a clear standout and a reminder to the super producer of the late rapper's special influence.

Khaled spoke with MTV's Sway Calloway about how the track "Higher" which also features chilling vocals from John Legend came together. "Higher" is Hussle's first posthumous feature and one of the final music videos he shot before his death. Khaled says the two were deep in cloth talk when he asked the rapper to be apart of his album.

"I've known him for a long time but I asked him where he was from and we started talking about our kids, then we started talking about entrepreneurship, leadership and just really talking real life," he said Friday (May 17) in New York for MTV's Khaled-Con special. "When he would speak, I would be speechless. It amazed me because he was such a beautiful person with a beautiful soul and he was always looking out and I love that."

After speaking about Hussle's family ties, he urged the rapper to channel it all into his verses for the album. "I was sharing how Nas, Jay-Z, Biggie and Scarface and like a [Rick] Ross would talk about where they come from," he recalled. "Nas would touch on pyramids, etc. and you feel it and you see it when you hear it from the big boy icon rappers that are legends like a Snoop Dogg or a Dr. Dre. You hear it and you feel it, the songs. Everybody knows Nipsey is a great rapper but I told him, 'I see where you're going.'"

With the album being 90 percent completed at the time, Khaled played the project for Hussle in hopes of getting him on "Higher."

"I played him the album because I explained to him that I'm treating every song like it's the one," he said. "That's the only way to make a classic album. I played him the beat for "Higher" and he was vibing. I [saw] him taking it in and I told him, 'Your voice will cut through this sample easy, it's like gospel,' and I told him I had a hook idea and he said, 'Don't play the hook yet' and I thought, 'Oh he's special.' He was already writing in his head."

After hearing Nip's first verse, Khaled was inclined to make the song without any other features. After they completed the song, they filmed the video in Hussle's hometown. Four days later, he was shot and killed by suspect Eric Holder.

"When I got the second verse, I sent him a piece of Legend's vocals to surprise him. The beautiful thing about the record was that we both were excited about it and shared how special it was, everyone on his team loved it. So now, we shoot the video. We were on this rooftop in Crenshaw, where he's from. It was just so beautiful so we shot the video and then like four days later...the whole world cried."

Khaled also shared how emotional the video has been for fans and himself. "He's a prophet, he's a king, he's a father, he's beautiful. When I watch the video, I cried so many times already," he said. "When people play the video, they cry and have the same reaction, it's so beautiful. The marathon continues and long live Nipsey Hussle. It was a blessing for me to work with him. I thank God that I got to work with him and for his fans to hear the music."

Watch Khaled Con below.

