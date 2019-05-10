Update: 11:00 am ET (May 10, 2019) – After unleashing a war on Instagram, 50 Cent and Jackie Long have called a truce. Fif announced in a post on IG that the two sorted out their differences over the phone following their dispute.
"Me and @jackielong talked and after receiving a small cash app, we are squared away," he wrote. I have no problem with Jackie In fact, I’m wishing him and his family the best God bless. Positive Vibes only.Long followed up with a post of his own. "No negative vibez," he wrote.
Original story below...
50 Cent is back at it again. Fif hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 9) to call out ATL actor Jackie Long, claiming he owes him money.
It all started when 50 posted a photo of Long on Instagram, looking to collect on Long's alleged debt. "This punk a** n***a @jackielong better give me my money. You on BET now you can have mine by Monday fool," Fif wrote.
Long quickly caught wind of 50's trolling tactics and hit back with a similar post on his Instagram account, except he claimed 50 was the one who owed money. "N***a I gave you $250k you bitch about what n***a?" He wrote in response.
"Jackie interest Jackie you gotta pay me, puff was gonna kill you fool. I saved your life," 50 Cent in a rebuttal post.
It's unclear what loan they are referring to or how much the debt is. Nevertheless, this whole situation seems a lot like 50's other money drama with Teairra Mari. The singer owes 50 more than $100,000 after she lost a revenge porn lawsuit against the rapper.
#Wayment!! Let me find out #JackieLong is the next person on #50Cent’s list 😩 (📸: @gettyimages)
#ClapbackSeason: #JackieLong said he ain’t backing down from #50Cent!! (view earlier post)—(📸: @gettyimages)
#TSRClapbackSeason: Whew! #50Cent responds to #RayJ 😩 See previous post! 👀👀(📸: @gettyimages)
