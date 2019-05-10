It's A Boy: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Fourth Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a family of six. The couple welcomed a new baby boy to the world on May 10, and according to Kim K, he is so precious.

The West's fourth child was delivered via surrogacy. Kim and Kanye were reportedly at the hospital when their surrogate went into labor on Thursday (May 9), TMZ reports. The family reportedly decided to hire a different surrogate than the one that delivered their third child, Chicago West because she had another obligation.

Kimye has not shared the name of their new bundle of joy just yet but did announce his arrival on social media. "He’s here and he’s perfect," she tweeted. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

The West's now have four children, including North, Saint, and Chicago. According to Kanye, however, four is not enough. "Kanye wants to have more... He’s been harassing me,” Kim told Larsa Pippen on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2018. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

They might not be at seven kids, but they're definitely making progress. For now, let's just look out for the announcement regarding Baby West's name.