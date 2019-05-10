"The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night
Taylor Hill

It's A Boy: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Fourth Child

May 10, 2019 - 12:32 pm by VIBE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a family of six. The couple welcomed a new baby boy to the world on May 10, and according to Kim K, he is so precious.

The West's fourth child was delivered via surrogacy. Kim and Kanye were reportedly at the hospital when their surrogate went into labor on Thursday (May 9), TMZ reports. The family reportedly decided to hire a different surrogate than the one that delivered their third child, Chicago West because she had another obligation.

Kimye has not shared the name of their new bundle of joy just yet but did announce his arrival on social media. "He’s here and he’s perfect," she tweeted. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

The West's now have four children, including North, Saint, and Chicago. According to Kanye, however, four is not enough. "Kanye wants to have more... He’s been harassing me,” Kim told Larsa Pippen on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2018. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

They might not be at seven kids, but they're definitely making progress. For now, let's just look out for the announcement regarding Baby West's name.

Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Getty Images

Ciara Drops Long-Awaited Album 'Beauty Marks'

Ciara is back! The singer dropped her new project, Beauty Marks on Friday (May 10). The album is Cici's first studio release in three years.

The album features guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Tekno, and Macklemore. It also includes the pre-released tracks, "Level Up," "Dose," and "Thinkin Bout You."

Beauty Marks serves as a follow up to 2015's Jackie. It is also the first album to be released under Ciara's own record label of the same name. "Beauty Marks marks a special chapter in my career," Ciara explained told Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview. "Two years ago I got the chance to create my own entertainment company … and also my own record label...and my management company, so its all things encompassing me within my business world and...it's been an incredible journey."

To bring in the new music, Ciara and her daughter Sienna recorded an adorable video of them celebrating. Check out the cute announcement and be sure to listen to Ciara's new album, Beauty Marks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aghhhh! We’re So Excited! #BEAUTYMARKS Now Available! ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 9, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT

Geto Boys - The Growlers 6 Festival - Day 2
Getty Images

Geto Boys Announce Farewell Tour After Bushwick Bill Cancer Diagnosis

Bushwhick Bill’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis has prompted the Geto Boys to embark on a farewell tour, the legendary hip-hop group announced Wednesday (May 8).

“Because of the seriousness of Bill’s prognosis, the Geto Boys have decided to do just a handful of shows at the end of this month in order for fans to be able to see the group together one last time,” reads a statement on the group's website.

Last week, Bill revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in February after it originally went undetected by doctors. As he explained in an interview with TMZ, doctors initially told him that the mass on his pancreas was benign. In addition to receiving cancer treatment, Bill is working on three albums, a book, and a documentary so he can leave a legacy of new content for his children.

A Geto Boys tour was already in the works before Bill was diagnosed with cancer. Due to his health predicament the group, consisting of Scarface, Bill and Willie D, decided on a small concert series dubbed, "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye."

The group has so far revealed only four dates, with more to be announced in the coming days. A portion of the tour proceeds will go to support pancreatic cancer awareness.

See the tour dates below:

May 24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot- May 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre May 29 - Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre May 30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

50-cent-calls-out-jackie-long-over-alleged-loan-1557450991
Getty Images

Update: 50 Cent And Jackie Long Call A Truce Following Instagram Dispute

Update: 11:00 am ET (May 10, 2019) – After unleashing a war on Instagram, 50 Cent and Jackie Long have called a truce. Fif announced in a post on IG that the two sorted out their differences over the phone following their dispute.

"Me and @jackielong talked and after receiving a small cash app, we are squared away," he wrote. I have no problem with Jackie In fact, I’m wishing him and his family the best God bless. Positive Vibes only.Long followed up with a post of his own. "No negative vibez," he wrote.

Check out their posts below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Me and @jackielong talked and after receiving a small cash app, we are squared away. I have no problem with Jackie In fact, I’m wishing him and his family the best God bless. Positive Vibes only.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on May 10, 2019 at 4:14am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#NONEGATIVEVIBE$Z #IMWORTHSOMETHING #ACTORGANG

A post shared by Jackie Long (@jackielong) on May 9, 2019 at 10:09pm PDT

Original story below...

 

 

50 Cent is back at it again. Fif hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 9) to call out ATL actor Jackie Long, claiming he owes him money.

It all started when 50 posted a photo of Long on Instagram, looking to collect on Long's alleged debt. "This punk a** n***a @jackielong better give me my money. You on BET now you can have mine by Monday fool," Fif wrote.

Long quickly caught wind of 50's trolling tactics and hit back with a similar post on his Instagram account, except he claimed 50 was the one who owed money. "N***a I gave you $250k you bitch about what n***a?" He wrote in response.

"Jackie interest Jackie you gotta pay me, puff was gonna kill you fool. I saved your life," 50 Cent in a rebuttal post.

It's unclear what loan they are referring to or how much the debt is. Nevertheless, this whole situation seems a lot like 50's other money drama with Teairra Mari. The singer owes 50 more than $100,000 after she lost a revenge porn lawsuit against the rapper.

Check out all the drama below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Wayment!! Let me find out #JackieLong is the next person on #50Cent’s list 😩 (📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ClapbackSeason: #JackieLong said he ain’t backing down from #50Cent!! (view earlier post)—(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:13pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TSRClapbackSeason: Whew! #50Cent responds to #RayJ 😩 See previous post! 👀👀(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

