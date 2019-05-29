Kodak Black Deemed A 'Danger To His Community' By Judge

Kodak Black's release from jail may be difficult, as prosecutors successfully appealed a judge's decision to release the "Codeine Dreaming" rapper on bond.

Per USA Today, the Floridian was deemed a "danger to the community" based on his criminal history by Judge Federico Moreno during a hearing in U.S. District Court. Kodak was arrested during the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami earlier this month on a weapons violation. A judge previously granted the young rapper a release of $550,000 bond and house arrest, however, Moreno overturned the decision based on the types of weapons he was purchasing.

"Prosecutors say that on two occasions Black had falsified information on federal forms to purchase firearms from a Miami-area gun shop," reports the publication. "Black purchased a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semiautomatic Mini Draco weapon, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown."

Kodak also faces sexual assault, drug and weapons charges in other states. He will reportedly be held in custody in Miami awaiting a trial date, which reports say is likely to occur before summer ends.

If convicted, prosecutors state that Kodak Black could face up to eight years in prison.