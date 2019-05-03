Kodak Black Donates Over $12,000 To Help Low-Income Students

Despite the egregious headlines that have been following him for virtually the entire year, Kodak Black is attempting to do some good in 2019. The Florida rapper is reportedly dropping over $12,000 on school supplies to help children in need.

TMZ reports that Kodak was inspired by a teenager from Texas named Paige Cook, who created a campaign to donate one pencil to every student in the entire district (around 7,000 students). She ended up collecting over 60,000 pencils and notebooks as well, thanks to Kodak's helping hand.

"Bradford Cohen, Kodak's attorney, tells us the rapper picked up the tab -- a cool $12,500 -- for the notebooks," says TMZ. "The items will benefit a school district where a majority of its students come from low-income communities."

Last year, Kodak discussed that he had a dream to build a school in Haiti, and he also donated $10,000 to a South Florida children's center called Jack & Jill, which is known to be one of the "oldest nonprofit provider of early childhood education."

It's clear that helping the youth is something he is serious about, and we're glad to see he's committed to doing something positive.