Kurtis Blow Asks For Prayers Ahead Of Major Surgery

As Kurtis Blow prepares for heart surgery the hip-hop legend is asking for as many prayers as he can get. Blow is currently hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center where he is scheduled to undergo a procedure to stabilize his aortic artery from further damage, he revealed on Instagram Tuesday (April 30).

“To all my friends and family. I am in the hospital at UCLA Medical. I am preparing for an aortic artery repair procedure tomorrow morning,” explained Blow. “The procedure will stabilize the artery from further damage caused by the hematoma I [contracted] from my recent travels to China. Dr. Kwon is an incredible surgeon with hundreds of these procedures under his belt. I trust that God will use him as a tool of success tomorrow.”

The 59-year-old rap icon was in China to speak at the 2019 Music Cities Convention. He ended the Instagram post with a plea to keep him uplifted in prayer before adding, “I will see you all soon!!!”

In 2016, Blow suffered heart attack while outside of a mall in Southern California. After the Harlem native collapsed and stopped breathing LAPD officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived to transport him to a hospital. He later thanked cops for saving his life.

Read Blow’s full message on his heart procedure below.