Kurtis Blow Asks For Prayers Ahead Of Major Surgery

May 1, 2019 - 12:46 am by Latifah Muhammad

As Kurtis Blow prepares for heart surgery the hip-hop legend is asking for as many prayers as he can get. Blow is currently hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center where he is scheduled to undergo a procedure to stabilize his aortic artery from further damage, he revealed on Instagram Tuesday (April 30).

“To all my friends and family. I am in the hospital at UCLA Medical. I am preparing for an aortic artery repair procedure tomorrow morning,” explained Blow. “The procedure will stabilize the artery from further damage caused by the hematoma I [contracted] from my recent travels to China. Dr. Kwon is an incredible surgeon with hundreds of these procedures under his belt. I trust that God will use him as a tool of success tomorrow.”

The 59-year-old rap icon was in China to speak at the 2019 Music Cities Convention. He ended the Instagram post with a plea to keep him uplifted in prayer before adding, “I will see you all soon!!!”

In 2016, Blow suffered heart attack while outside of a mall in Southern California. After the Harlem native collapsed and stopped breathing LAPD officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived to transport him to a hospital. He later thanked cops for saving his life.

Read Blow’s full message on his heart procedure below.

SZA Claims Sephora Called Security On Her Over Suspicion Of Stealing

SZA may have been a victim of racial profiling. During a day of shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas, the singer claimed staff members called security on her over suspicions that she was stealing.

"Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing," SZA wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "Sandy Sephora" was a reference to the names given to white women who've previously called the police on black and brown people doing normal things like having a cookout or walking their dog.

"Can a b***h cop her Fenty in peace er whut," she joked, shouting out Rihanna's successful makeup line.

Luckily, things didn't get too out of hand. SZA was able to talk to security and have a "long talk" with them about the situation. "U have a blessed day Sandy," she tweeted.

SZA is far from the first or only celebrity to be racially profiled while shopping. Vic Mensa, Jay-Z have previously had problems at various department stores. Check out SZA's full account of her visit to Sephora.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy

— SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut

— SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

 

G Herbo Faces Jail Time For Battery Charge

G Herbo has officially been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for an alleged altercation he had with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Ariana Fletcher.

Prosecutors claim Herbo intentionally hurt Ari by dragging her by her hair and scratching her arms so bad that it left visible scars.

As previously reported, G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta in April 2019 after authorities responded to reports of an assault. The rapper allegedly assaulted Flecther during a heated altercation.

Following the Still Swervin' artist's artist, Ari released a statement on Instagram, alleging her ex attacked her in her home. "He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f**k out of me front of my son," she said. "Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f**k out of me again (choked me, punched me in my face and all over my body, dragged me outside on the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son, took me in the house and continued beating me)."

If convicted, the Chicago native faces up to one year behind bars.

Baltimore Court Denies Marilyn Mosby's Request To Discard Over 5,000 Marijuana Cases

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s request to overturn thousands of marijuana-related cases has been denied, The Baltimore Sun reports. The approximate 5,000 cases were denied dismissal because Mosby allegedly failed to present the adequate evidence, which would prove that the charges against those accused had a “disparate impact” on their lives.

Baltimore District Court Judge Kathleen Sweeney also reportedly questioned Mosby’s motives for wanting to clear these cases, because, she herself had prosecuted some of them. Initially, Mosby announced in January that she was going to stop prosecuting folks for marijuana-related cases, which disproportionately affect people of color in impoverished communities.

According to a study conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union in 2013, African-Americans are 3.73 times more likely than whites to be arrested for possession of marijuana. This, of course, impacts the national average of incarceration which affects black men the most. The same study found that the black arrest rate is 716 per 100,000 while whites are affected by 192 per 100,000.

"Ask any mother who has lost a son to gun violence whether she wants us to spend more time solving and prosecuting her son's killer or to spend time on marijuana possession," Mosby said in a statement, NPR reports. "It's not a close question."

"Though white and Black residents use marijuana at roughly the same rates, marijuana laws have been and continue to be disproportionately enforced against people of color," she continued. "There is absolutely no link between marijuana and violent crime and we've seen that all across the country."

Mosby had plans to dismiss cases that dated as far back as 2011. She presented the Baltimore District Court to dismiss nearly 3,800 cases and another 1,000 cases from the Baltimore Circuit Court, who is represented by Circuit Judge W. Michel Pierson.

“With 3,778 opportunities, the State fails to identify any actual single consequence suffered by any of these individuals,” Sweeney stated.

The state attorney is disappointed that authorities did not comply with her requests. “The role that courts play in our society is to be a place of last resort for people who have been wronged,” Mosby wrote in an email to WBFF Fox Baltimore reported. “I am deeply disappointed that this ruling did not afford us any opportunity to present legal arguments and essentially eliminated the court from being a safe harbor for those that were harmed by the discriminatory enforcement of marijuana laws in this city. My office is considering our options and will pursue all avenues to ensure we continue standing up for the people of Baltimore.”

