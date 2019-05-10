LeBron James Presents I Promise School With $1 Million Check For New Gym

LeBron James has presented his I Promise School in Akron, OH with a $1 million check, to supplement the students with a brand new gym. The hefty grant is from the DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, and aims to provide the I Promise students with a safe space for both gym classes and after-school recreational activities.

“I believe the sky is the limit for these kids and the results we’re seeing are just the beginning," says James of the exciting new addition to his thriving school. "DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation believes in the opportunities and values sports provide, and I’ve experienced that at every level. I saw it growing up with my teammates and I see it with my kids now. The benefits of playing sports can extend to every aspect of your life, and I’m excited we’re able to provide a space for that growth at the I PROMISE School.”

The I Promise School serves 240 of Akron Public School’s most at-risk 3rd and 4thgrade students. Before the school opened, the students were performing in the lower 25th percentile and below grade level. It was reported in April that their recent math and reading test scores have improved significantly.

“To my kids, this is more than a gym. The DICK’S Sports Matter program is helping us provide even more opportunities," James continued. "An opportunity to play and learn in a safe place that many don’t have access to. I can’t imagine where my friends and I would be if it weren’t for the coaches and teachers who cared about us and the opportunities we had.”