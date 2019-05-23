Living The Dream: Lena Waithe Gets Kissed By Halle Berry On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Lena Waithe was Jimmy Kimmel's guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! while he was out for the night working on ABC's Live In Front Of A Studio Audience special, and she had a great time.

In her monologue, the Emmy-winning writer admitted she needed to get "psyched up" to be hosting the late-night show. Waithe said she needed some "inspiration" and "Halle Berry juice" to keep the energy going as Halle Berry came to her aide with the help of the "Berry Button."

"Lena, you know I know you, right? We've worked together," Berry said to inspire Waithe, her Boomerang co-producer. "So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African-American queen! Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late-night comedian. You're about to slay this show! And you are already winning, girl, because you are dressed way better than Jimmy ever was."

When she asked if Waithe needed anything else, Berry proceeded to kiss her right on the mouth. Waithe posted a clip of the smooch on her Instagram page, where many famous friends such as Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, and Luke James expressed their surprise at the lip lock.

Check out their meet-up around the four-minute mark.