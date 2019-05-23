lena-waithe-halle-berry-kiss-1558618325
Getty Images

Living The Dream: Lena Waithe Gets Kissed By Halle Berry On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

May 23, 2019 - 9:34 am by VIBE

Lena Waithe was Jimmy Kimmel's guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! while he was out for the night working on ABC's Live In Front Of A Studio Audience special, and she had a great time.

In her monologue, the Emmy-winning writer admitted she needed to get "psyched up" to be hosting the late-night show. Waithe said she needed some "inspiration" and "Halle Berry juice" to keep the energy going as Halle Berry came to her aide with the help of the "Berry Button."

"Lena, you know I know you, right? We've worked together," Berry said to inspire Waithe, her Boomerang co-producer. "So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African-American queen! Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late-night comedian. You're about to slay this show! And you are already winning, girl, because you are dressed way better than Jimmy ever was."

When she asked if Waithe needed anything else, Berry proceeded to kiss her right on the mouth. Waithe posted a clip of the smooch on her Instagram page, where many famous friends such as Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, and Luke James expressed their surprise at the lip lock.

Check out their meet-up around the four-minute mark.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No caption necessary. Just tune in y’all. @jimmykimmellive

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

In This Story:

Popular

'The Chi's' Tiffany Boone Shamed Over Jason Mitchell Harassment Allegations

From the Web

More on Vibe

FX's ‘Pose’ Unveils Gripping Season 2 Trailer

Pose fans’ patience will be alleviated with the second season's premiere next month. To get viewers ready, FX debuted its 45-second trailer on Thursday (May 23), packed with an array of moving storylines.

Set in New York City’s ‘90s time period, the characters will explore life-altering changes in their careers and health. For Blanca, the status of her HIV-positive diagnosis will take precedence as the House of Evangelista begins to navigate a newfound arena of prominence in the ballroom scene.

In an interview with Billboard, producer and activist Janet Mock dished on what to expect for the upcoming season. "There's a rule in the writers' room that we do not talk about what we're going to do, but I think that it's really going deeper every episode,” Mock said. “As viewers kind of notice, we tend to focus in on a character that we may not have known as much before, right? For example, this week will really be central around Lil Papi’s character, his relationship with Blanca and things [that] have been alluded about throughout the season. There will be some of the origins stories of characters that we may not have heard as much from before, but whom people of course love because they are either on Team Abundance or Team Evangelista.”

Ahead of its June 11 return on FX (10 p.m. EST), watch the trailer above.

Continue Reading
Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kanye West To David Letterman: Liberals Are Bullying Donald Trump Supporters

Ahead of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction return to Netflix (May 31), details about the veteran interviewer’s upcoming conversation with Kanye West has hit the Internet. According to The Daily Beast, the pair discuss mental health, Drake fallout, and his views on Donald Trump.

In 2018, West used various platforms from TMZ to his personal Twitter account to express his controversial and political standing as it relates to his support of Trump. While he caught flack for it, West told Letterman that everyone should have the right to stand tall in their beliefs.

“This is like my thing with Trump—we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” he said. The father-of-four also admitted that he’s “never voted in my life,” and that those who cast a ballot for Trump were “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.” He added that “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

The Daily Beast also reported on West’s address of mental health. Here, he pinpointed how the masses interpreted his statements, inadvertently referring to his viral interview on TMZ. “When you’re bipolar, you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” he said. West continued to unpack his views on mental health, saying, “If you guys want these crazy ideas and these crazy stages and this crazy music and this crazy way of thinking, there’s a chance it might come from a crazy person."

In an interview with Willie Geist of “Sunday Today,” Letterman said he didn’t know what to expect ahead of his sit-down with the Ye rapper. “I was frightened honestly because I had only met him a couple of times on the show, and I knew that depending on the day, you weren’t quite sure which path you were going to be on,” he said.

Watch a teaser for the series below.

Continue Reading

Netflix's 'The Black Godfather' Follows The Story Of Legend Clarence Avant

Netflix is gearing up to release a documentary that dives into the history of a music legend. The forthcoming film, entitled, The Black Godfather, will tackle the legendary career and legacy of music industry executive, Clarence Avant.

The trailer debuted on Thursday (May 23), featuring a handful of all-star cameos. Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Barack Obama, Diddy, and more spoke about Avant's star power.

"There’s the power that needs the spotlight, but there’s also the power behind the scenes," Barack Obama says in the trailer.

Diddy also noted Avant's influence. "He became that mentor for us all, he became that godfather," he said.

Clarence Avant is a music executive, entrepreneur, and film producer. He is usually referred to as the "Godfather of Black Music" and was known to defy widespread racism in the 1960s and influence all aspects of the music industry.

The Black Godfather documentary will hit Netflix on June 7. Watch the trailer in the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

18h ago

Drake Confirms OVO Fest 2019...Kinda?

Movies & TV

1d ago

'Queen Sugar' Drops Season 4 Trailer And, Man, Does It Look Good

Music News

2d ago

Lil Kim And Lil Cease Talk Resolving Differences At Biggie Birthday Dinner