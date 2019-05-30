Lil Durk To Surrender On Charges Connected To Atlanta Shooting
Lil Durk is a wanted man. The Atlanta Police Department reportedly issued an arrest warrant for the rapper in regards to his connection to a shooting that took place at Atlanta's popular fast-food restaurant, The Varsity, TMZ reports. According to Lil Durk, he has every intention of turning himself into the authorities.
Law enforcement wants to book Lil Durk on five felony charges, including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and another charge of associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime.
According to the police report obtained by TMZ, officers responded to reports of a person shot at The Varsity around 5:45 am on Feb. 5, 2019. Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police reportedly recovered 13 shell casings from a rifle and pistol at the scene and found a firearm. The victim was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery.
After speaking to two witnesses, they were told the victim got into a verbal dispute with an unknown black male before the shooting. It is unclear if Lil Durk is believed to be the lone shooter at this time.
Following the arrest warrant, Durk turned to Instagram where he announced that he was "turning myself in tomorrow."
Police are still investigating the incident.
