Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Inside
Getty Images

It's Coming: Lil Nas X Details His Forthcoming EP '7'

May 29, 2019 - 5:36 pm by J'na Jefferson

Lil Nas X is readying his EP 7, and he’s letting fans know tidbits about the upcoming project.

"8 songs will be on the EP! NEXT MONTH," the musician wrote on Twitter of the forthcoming release, slated for the month of June. "I’m tryna make a visualizer (video) for every song on the ep and tryna work with upcoming animators on each one." Additionally, he shared the artwork for the project on Instagram, which features him riding a horse headed towards the city.

Furthermore, the Platinum-selling MC poked a little fun towards Drake’s direction, by stating that he was going to title the album Nothing Was The Same. He posted a photo of his side-profile with the artwork from the OVO artist’s third studio-album.

“Peep how I'm looking up and drake looking straight ahead,” he joked. “Also notice the different hues of blue. they look nothing alike. people be reaching when u at the top."

Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth straight week, and the 20-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. The music video for the song’s remix, which features country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus, garnered over 80 million views in just one week. He also partnered with the Wrangler fashion brand for a capsule collection.

In This Story:

Popular

Rihanna Casts 67-Year-Old Model JoAni Johnson In Fenty Campaign

From the Web

More on Vibe

Cardi B Lost Millions Of Dollars Due Plastic Surgery Recovery

Cardi B is not a happy camper at the moment. The rapper recently took to Instagram Live on Monday (May 27) to reveal that she lost millions of dollars due to complications with her plastic surgery.

In her IG video, the "Money" artist discussed her recovery process after undergoing liposuction. She expressed her frustrations with having to turn down or cancel gigs while she focuses on healing. It's unclear how much Cardi lost, but to her, any amount of money is a huge setback.

"I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows," Cardi said on camera around the 1:52 mark. "A lot of money like I'm canceling millions of dollars in shows. But like health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do."

As previously reported, Cardi underwent liposuction following the birth of her daughter Kulture. Last week (May 21), the Bronx native postponed her performance in Baltimore, Maryland due to complications with her recovery process. Earlier this month, the rapper also pushed back her El Paso, Texas concert, which did not go over well with her excited fans.

Hopefully, she will be back on the road and making money within the next couple of months. Check out Cardi B's Instagram Live video above.

Continue Reading
36th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Kevin Winter

Tidal To Host Listening Party For Prince's Posthumous 'Originals' LP

Jay-Z's Tidal is gearing up to host a listening party for Prince's forthcoming LP, Originals. While the official event will be held in Los Angeles, the streaming platform will also extend the celebration to major cities around the U.S. as well as other countries around the globe.

Originals will reportedly consist of 15 tracks, which Jay-Z curated alongside Troy Carter. Fourteen of the tracks on the posthumous project will be unreleased recordings from the late musician as well as the original versions of songs Prince wrote for other artists, such as Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life" and Kenny Rogers’ “You’re My Life." The LP also features Prince's version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," which the estate released as a single in 2018.

"Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership," Jay-Z said in a statement. "He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but Tidal, to continue his fight. Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain."

Prince and Tidal previously partnered for a series of exclusive releases in 2015, including the albums Hit n Run Phase One and Hit n Run Phase Two. Originals is due out on June 7. The first listening party will take place on June 6 in LA, followed by other events in Spain, Poland, and Brazil.

Continue Reading
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2
Ser Baffo

Chris Brown Accused Of "Disrespect" In French Rape Case

A French lawyer who represented a woman who filed a rape complaint against Chris Brown earlier this year is accusing the singer of being disrespectful after he failed to show up in court on Tuesday (May 28), the Associated Press reports.

The lawyer filed a complaint on May 28, stating that the singer "has thumbed his nose at and shown disrespect for the French legal system"  after he did not attend a formal confrontation with the alleged victim.

As previously reported, Brown was arrested in Paris in Jan. 2019 for alleged rape. The woman alleged Brown and several of his friends raped her at the French captial's Mandarin Oriental Hotel. He was later released from custody without charges pending an investigation in the woman's allegations.

Brown adamantly denied the allegations at the time. "I wanna make it perfectly clear....... This is false and a whole lot of cap!" Brown wrote on Instagram. "For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!!"

Brown's lawyer, Gloria Allred said the singer was not legally obligated to attend the court meeting and his "failure to appear today is very unfair to my client, but I assure him that my client will not be deterred from seeking justice."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

'When They See Us' Actor Joshua Jackson Talks White America's Blindspots

News

2d ago

DaBaby Warns Rivals To Back Off Amid Viral Mall Confrontation

News

2d ago

How African-Americans Created The Rich Traditions Of Memorial Day