It's Coming: Lil Nas X Details His Forthcoming EP '7'

Lil Nas X is readying his EP 7, and he’s letting fans know tidbits about the upcoming project.

"8 songs will be on the EP! NEXT MONTH," the musician wrote on Twitter of the forthcoming release, slated for the month of June. "I’m tryna make a visualizer (video) for every song on the ep and tryna work with upcoming animators on each one." Additionally, he shared the artwork for the project on Instagram, which features him riding a horse headed towards the city.

Furthermore, the Platinum-selling MC poked a little fun towards Drake’s direction, by stating that he was going to title the album Nothing Was The Same. He posted a photo of his side-profile with the artwork from the OVO artist’s third studio-album.

“Peep how I'm looking up and drake looking straight ahead,” he joked. “Also notice the different hues of blue. they look nothing alike. people be reaching when u at the top."

Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth straight week, and the 20-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. The music video for the song’s remix, which features country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus, garnered over 80 million views in just one week. He also partnered with the Wrangler fashion brand for a capsule collection.

8 songs will be on the EP! NEXT MONTH! Which one of these is a must for you? 👀👀👀 https://t.co/7X9Oh8NDGV — nope (@LilNasX) May 28, 2019