Lil Nas X Gifts Billy Ray Cyrus A Maserati Because He's An Amazing Person

Prior to the success of "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X was a broke college student with $5.62 in his bank account. Now that the remix of the song, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh week in a row, the hot new rapper has money to spend, and spend he does.

It was reported by TMZ that the 20-year-old crooner gifted his collaborator the red Maserati GranTurismo that appears in the music video of their song. With the help of food delivery service Postmates, Nas X had the car delivered to Cyrus' Los Angeles home. He rolled up to Cyrus' offering up the sports car to show his appreciation for the country singer hopping on his song.

"It's yours! 'Old Town Road' number 1 — seven weeks straight," Nas X announced to Cyrus, while decked out in tan cowboy boots and a matte black cowboy hat. In the video obtained by TMZ, Cyrus is visibly shocked by his new gift. "Wait a minute there's no way! 7 weeks! Wow man! That's.... Are you kidding me?! Are you serious man?"

After he got over his initial shock, Cyrus and Nas X took a spin in his new whip. Whether the two took a trip down the 'old town road,' or rode "down Rodeo," at least one thing is certain, they're one of the hottest co-collaborators out right now, and can't nobody tell 'em nothing...not even those protesting Wrangler for teaming up with the rapper.