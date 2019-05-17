Lil Nas X Drops "Old Town Road" Video Starring Billy Ray Cyrus, Chris Rock, & More

May 17, 2019 - 12:33 pm by VIBE

Lil Nas X's music video for his No. 1 single, "Old Town Road" is finally here, and it features a handful of familiar faces.

The video first takes place in 1889. It follows a pair of thieves played by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus as they try to outride the sheriff – played by Chris Rock – and his officers.

The two eventually find a safe space to rest, but when their identities are discovered, Lil Nas X crawls through a time-shifting tunnel that takes him all the way to the year 2019. Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, Vince Staples, and Diplo all make cameos in the video.

As previously reported, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" skyrocketed to instant fandom earlier this year. The track has spent its sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the video for "Old Town Road" above.

Popular

Ayesha Curry Opens Up About Botched Boob Job She Got Amid Postpartum Depression

From the Web

More on Vibe

BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1 BET AWARDS '14 - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

The Game Says He Will No Longer Post Daily Tributes Of Nipsey Hussle

The death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in late March sent shockwaves throughout the country and was heavily felt within the hip-hop community. Fellow rappers expressed their condolences to his loved ones, and one of the most heavily felt tributes came from his friend, and fellow Los Angeles rapper, The Game. In honor of Nipsey, The Game started posting daily tributes in April for the father-of-two, calling it #OneNipPostADayTillFadeAway. Almost a month since the start of his campaign, the 39-year-old decided to put a stop to the daily posts out of respect "for his wife & family most of who follow [The Game]."

The Game went deeper into the reasoning behind his decision on his Instagram page, writing, "I woke up today with a bunch of mixed emotions as sometimes we as humans do," he started. "My 1st thought was to find another inspiring picture of Nip & post it because I know there are thousands, maybe millions of you who use it & the messages below it as daily motivation. Then I thought, for his wife & family most of who follow me... might be saddened by the constant reminders not just on my page but everywhere they look online & on social media making it harder for them to find peace."

"When I started the #OneNipPostADayTillFadeAway I did it with pure intentions of honoring my homie & his memory as I know he would've given his heart to servicing my memory if the same had happened to me. I didn't think of how it's consistency would make those closest to him feel as my posts have a long reach," he continued later in the post. "I can't bring myself to totally stop posting my brother as my heart will not allow it & I have my own marathon to continue in his memory. I think the best option for me at this point will be to maybe do it once a week & call it #MarathonMondays."

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I woke up today with a bunch of mixed emotions as sometimes we as humans do. My 1st thought was to find another inspiring picture of Nip & post it because I know there are thousands, maybe millions of you who use it & the messages below it as daily motivation. Then I thought, for his wife & family most of who follow me... might be saddened by the constant reminders not just on my page but everywhere they look online & on social media making it harder for them to find peace. So, I then sat on my bed in deep thought as to how to service all of you, continue giving you daily jewels as well as his memory all while respecting his woman & his families grieving period... When I started the #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway I did it with pure intentions of honoring my homie & his memory as I know he would’ve given his heart to servicing my memory if the same had happened to me. I didn’t think of how it’s consistency would make those closest to him feel as my posts have a long reach. In no way shape or form did posting my nigga daily do anything for me outside of making it harder for even myself to accept the reality of his passing. But as the days & the posts grew, I saw the positive effect it had on the many people who read them & that gave me a lot of joy, so I continued them. I am now at the crossroads of what to do or how to continue these motivational posts, service bros memory & give those whose wounds are re-opened with every reminder their tranquility. I can’t bring myself to totally stop posting my brother as my heart will not allow it & I have my own marathon to continue in his memory. I think the best option for me at this point will be to maybe do it once a week & call it #MarathonMondays. Let me know what you guys think... & I will use the other 6 days of the week to continue giving you daily motivation and hope that it will give you the same fuel the previous posts have. Use today as a reminder of how short life is & seize the moment for tomorrow is not promised to any of us. If any part of the above mentioned disappointed you, my apologies. I come to you in my most humbled state asking that you truly find understanding in my decisions. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on May 16, 2019 at 12:35pm PDT

The Game was applauded for his decision in his comments, with many of his followers appreciating his decision to put Lauren London, Nipsey's girlfriend, and the rest of Nipsey's family's thoughts and feelings first. At the end of his post, The Game left an apology to those who may feel "disappointed" with his decision and asked in his "most humbled state" that they "truly find understanding" in his reasoning.

As always, rest in power Nip.

Continue Reading
Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign
Jamie McCarthy

MusiCares Launches Mac Miller Legacy Fund For People Struggling With Substance Abuse

MusiCares, the non-profit that was incorporated by the Recording Academy in 1993, has reportedly launched The Mac Miller Legacy Fund to honor the late rapper and help young people who struggle with substance abuse.

The MusiCares Mac Miller Legacy Fund was reportedly announced on Thursday (May 16) in Los Angeles during a special tribute by Miller’s close friend, rapper, singer and actor Vince Staples, at the annual MusiCares Concert for Recovery.

The non-profit reportedly received a $50,000 grant from The Mac Miller Fund, which was established at the Pittsburgh Foundation by Mac's family in Sept. 2018. According to the MusiCares website, the legacy fund "is dedicated to helping members of the music community age 27 and under who are facing addiction."

As previously reported Mac Miller passed away on Sept. 7, 2018. He reportedly died of a drug overdose due to a "mixed drug toxicity" of fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine. He was 26 years old. Prior to his death, Mac had opened up about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Hopefully, the Mac Miller Legacy Fund will help other artists and young people struggling with similar illnesses.

Continue Reading
Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Inside
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Cardi B Leads BET Awards Nominations, Nipsey Hussle Up For One

The BET Awards nominations list is out and Cardi B is leading the pack with seven nods. Bardi is competing with hot, new rap diva Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Kash Doll, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. In addition to going toe-to-toe with those skilled emcees, Cardi's also up against herself in the Video of the Year category. Her music visual with Bruno Mars for their record "Please Me" will rival the visual for her solo track, "Money," so the odds are ever in her favor.

Right behind Cardi with the most nominations stands Drake with five, and then Beyoncé, J. Cole and Travis Scott with four nominations each. Cole, Drake, and Scott share the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category with fellow rappers 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

The 2019 BET Awards is set to premiere on June 23, with "something major" for the viewers according to its Instagram page. Check out the full list of nominees below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Save The Date. Something Major Is Coming. 👀 #BETAwards

A post shared by #BETAwards (@betawards) on Apr 8, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé Ella Mai H.E.R Solange SZA Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak Bruno Mars Childish Gambino Chris Brown John Legend Khalid

Best Group 

Chloe x Halle City Girls Lil Baby and Gunna Migos The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage featuring J. Cole - "A Lot" Cardi B and Bruno Mars - "Please Me" Cardi B featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny - "I Like It" H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller - "Could've Been" Travis Scott featuring Drake - "Sicko Mode" Tyga featuring Offset - "Taste"

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage Drake J. Cole Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B Kash Doll Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Remy MA

Video of the Year

21 Savage featuring J. Cole - "A Lot" Cardi B - "Money" Cardi B and Bruno Mars - "Please Me" Childish Gambino - "This Is America" Drake - "Nice for What" The Carters - "Apes***"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom Colin Tilley Dave Meyers Hype Williams Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface City Girls Juice WRLD Lil Baby Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell – “All of My Life” Fred Hammond – “Tell Me Where It Hurts” Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen – “Blessing Me Again” Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin – “Never Alone

Best International Act

AKA (South Africa) Aya Nakamura (France) Burna Boy (Nigeria) Dave (U.K.) Dosseh (France) Giggs (U.K.) Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

Headie One (U.K.) Jok’Air (France) Nesly (France) Octavian (U.K.) Sho Madjozi (South Africa) Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae Regina Hall Regina King Taraji P. Henson Tiffany Haddish Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson Chadwick Boseman Denzel Washington Mahershala Ali Michael B. Jordan Omari Hardwick

Young Stars

Caleb McLaughlin Lyric Ross Marsai Martin Michael Rainey Jr. Miles Brown

Best Movie

Blackkklansman Creed 2 If Beale Street Could Talk Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Hate U Give

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Allyson Felix Candace Parker Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Kevin Durant LeBron James Odell Beckham Jr. Stephen Curry Tiger Woods

Album of the Year

Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B Ella Mai – Ella Mai Championships – Meek Mill Everything Is Love – The Carters Astroworld – Travis Scott

BET Her

Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man” Ciara – “Level Up” H.E.R. – “Hard Place” Janelle Monae – “PYNK” Queen Naija – “Mama’s Hand” Teyana Taylor – “Rose in Harlem”

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny – “I Like It” Childish Gambino – “This Is America” Drake – “In My Feelings” Ella Mai – “Trip” J. Cole – “Middle Child” Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”
Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

1d ago

The Triumph And Truth Of B2K

News

2d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Will Do “Whatever It Takes” To Get Daughter Back

Music News

2d ago

Former Young Money Rapper Sentenced To Life In Prison