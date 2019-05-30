Earlier this week, 50 Cent called out his Power co-star, Rotimi, over an "outstanding" debt of $300,000. In true 50 style, the rapper hounded Rotimi on social media, demanding that he receive his money. Despite Fif's incessant trolling, Rotimi didn't back down. Instead, he turned to social media where he told his side of the story.

At first, Rotimi claimed that he didn't owe 50 any money and that he was only being targeted because of his new album's success. "I don't owe 50 money," Rotimi said in a video on Instagram on Thursday (May 30). "The thing is, my record went number one. I just bought a crib. I'm taking care of my family, everything. So the fact that I'm hearing this, man, why now?"

Despite his earlier claims, however, Rotimi hit up to TMZ to provide a little more backstory. During that interview, he revealed that his debt stems from an old contract with 50's G-Unit label that he terminated prematurely in 2014.

My man you owe a outstanding balance of $300,000 🤔now WALK WITH ME to the bank. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

"So I asked him, 'Can I get out of my deal?' And he said, 'Yes. I'm not going to hold you back. But there's business,'" Rotimi recalled. "I paid an upfront sum (to get out of my contract) and everything else would be through mechanical sales or royalty and everything."

Rotimi also revealed that he paid 50 half of his debt. "Because it is my brother, instead of waiting for royalties, and I am able to pay, I gave him $100,000," he continued. "[...] We're good. We're good."

There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two at the moment. Following Rotimi's interview, 50 hopped back on Instagram to set the record straight. "I have no problem with @Rotimi, in fact, I wish him and his family the best God bless. POSITIVE VIBES."

😟I have no problem with @Rotimi in fact I wish him and his family the best God bless. POSITIVE VIBES #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

