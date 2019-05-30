Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Lands Placement In 'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer
In its eighth week atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" has reached another feat. On May 30, the official trailer for Rambo: Last Blood (Sept. 20) released to fanfare and is soundtracked by Lil Nas X's infectious melody.
As Sylvester Stallone's cult classic character narrates a life of darkness and revenge, the Young Kio-produced song gets a bombastic addition of strings and drums, departing from the original bass-heavy tune. The week of April 20, "Old Town Road" notched 143 million U.S. streams and continued to gain streaming speed from there.
In an interview with Forbes, Young Kio described his excitement behind the song's success. "I was very happy that it was my first song to hit a million plays. After that, it went so fast. Then the memes and everything came. Before Nas X made music, he had a meme page that already had a big following," he said. "He used the meme page to promote the song. He sent me some memes so that I could post it, then he would retweet it. He was smart and just used his fan base to push the music. After that, it hit Tik Tok and started going viral there. Then it started hitting the charts, and that’s when I knew it was going to be big."
Watch the Rambo: Last Blood trailer below.