He Won: Lil Nas X Teams Up With Wrangler for Capsule Collection

Lil Nas X's clever Wrangler name drop on his No. 1 hit "Old Town Road" has resulted in a limited edition capsule collection with the denim retailer.

Announced Monday (May 20), the Wrangler Lil Nas X Collection comes in conjunction with Columbia Records and features behind the scenes gems from his cameo-heavy "Old Town Road (Remix)" music video. Importantly, the pieces are actually stylish with tees baring his name in various styles and shorts with Wrangler written on the booty.

Wrangler's site notes the capsule is inspired by the hit song and "offers fresh remixes of classic Wrangler styles for the kind of modern cowboy that can’t be put in a box."

"As an iconic brand in fashion, we have shown up in music, film, and popular culture for decades, but this is the first time our jeans are actually the key to unlocking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a chart-topping hit,” Jenni Broyles, VP/GM of Wrangler North America, said in a statement to Complex. “We’re incredibly excited about the success of ‘Old Town Road’ and our partnership with Lil Nas X. It is another great example of the power music – and in our case, fashion – has to unite and inspire us all.”

The collection is also fairly priced with items ranging from $39 to $139. It's easy to applaud the 20-year-old as he's beat the genre odds with "Old Town Road." The song, which was originally removed from the Country Billboard charts, has been the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

The Georgia rapper recently announced on Saturday (May 18) that his first EP, 7, will arrive in June. Lil Nas X didn't share much about what his "stans" and other listeners could expect from his upcoming project, but assumptions can be made from his Instagram posts featuring fellow artists like country singer Austin Michaels, Noah Cyrus and Kelly Rowland.

