Lil Nas X To Release First Project '7' In June

Lil Nas X recently released the music video for his single, "Old Town Road," and now the 20-year-old is ready to keep funneling out content for his fans. The Georgia rapper announced on Saturday (May 18) that his first EP, 7, will arrive in June. Lil Nas X didn't share much about what his "stans" and other listeners could expect from his upcoming project, but assumptions can be made from his Instagram posts featuring fellow artists.

He's flicked it up with the likes of Kelly Rowland, Usher, YBN Cordae, and Tory Lanez but it'll take for June to arrive to know if any of those artists will make appearances on his EP.

Despite the fact that his journey has been met with a few minor bumps in the road—the small hiccup with Dave East comes to mind— Lil Nas X has prevailed and there's no reason why 7 shouldn't see the same amount of success as "Old Town Road."

He's been applauded and celebrated by some of the hottest out right now. Being brought out on stage by Cardi B isn't a small feat, having Billy Ray Cyrus hop on his hit single is the icing on the cake, and what rounds this all out is the presence of A-listers like comedy legend, Chris Rock's cameo in his first music video. Lil Nas X is beating the game right now and can't nobody tell him nothin'.