Lil Wayne Says Security Was The Reason He Didn't Perform At Rolling Loud

May 12, 2019 - 1:05 pm by Shenequa Golding

Fans who journeyed to Miami to see Lil Wayne perform at the Rolling Loud music festival were hit with a major bummer when Tunechi took to Twitter to tell them he wouldn't hit the stage.

The Carter V artist said security (not Rolling Loud) was insistent of patting him down and he refused to be policed in order to do his job.

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," Weezy tweeted.

Wayne was reportedly set to hit the Audiomack Stage, at 10:55 p.m, with Travis Scott performing on the Loud Stage at 10:50 p.m. However, less than two hours before his slated performance, Lil Wayne pulled the plug.

Rolling Loud has been putting out fires all weekend. Prior to Wayne's removal, there were false reports of an active shooter on the grounds. Festival co-founder Tariq Cherif issued a statement refuting the claim.

"Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds. The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process. Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival, and diffused the situation," Cherif's statement reads.

"Safety is #1 at Rolling Loud. We have hundreds of police officers and security guards hired to protect our fans. While we are upset this situation occurred, we are proud of the swift reaction of law enforcement to verify the area was secure."

It's A Boy: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Fourth Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a family of six. The couple welcomed a new baby boy to the world on May 10, and according to Kim K, he is so precious.

The West's fourth child was delivered via surrogacy. Kim and Kanye were reportedly at the hospital when their surrogate went into labor on Thursday (May 9), TMZ reports. The family reportedly decided to hire a different surrogate than the one that delivered their third child, Chicago West because she had another obligation.

Kimye has not shared the name of their new bundle of joy just yet but did announce his arrival on social media. "He’s here and he’s perfect," she tweeted. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

The West's now have four children, including North, Saint, and Chicago. According to Kanye, however, four is not enough. "Kanye wants to have more... He’s been harassing me,” Kim told Larsa Pippen on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2018. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

They might not be at seven kids, but they're definitely making progress. For now, let's just look out for the announcement regarding Baby West's name.

He’s here and he’s perfect!

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Ciara Drops Long-Awaited Album 'Beauty Marks'

Ciara is back! The singer dropped her new project, Beauty Marks on Friday (May 10). The album is Cici's first studio release in three years.

The album features guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Tekno, and Macklemore. It also includes the pre-released tracks, "Level Up," "Dose," and "Thinkin Bout You."

Beauty Marks serves as a follow up to 2015's Jackie. It is also the first album to be released under Ciara's own record label of the same name. "Beauty Marks marks a special chapter in my career," Ciara explained told Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview. "Two years ago I got the chance to create my own entertainment company … and also my own record label...and my management company, so its all things encompassing me within my business world and...it's been an incredible journey."

To bring in the new music, Ciara and her daughter Sienna recorded an adorable video of them celebrating. Check out the cute announcement and be sure to listen to Ciara's new album, Beauty Marks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aghhhh! We’re So Excited! #BEAUTYMARKS Now Available! ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 9, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT

Geto Boys Announce Farewell Tour After Bushwick Bill Cancer Diagnosis

Bushwhick Bill’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis has prompted the Geto Boys to embark on a farewell tour, the legendary hip-hop group announced Wednesday (May 8).

“Because of the seriousness of Bill’s prognosis, the Geto Boys have decided to do just a handful of shows at the end of this month in order for fans to be able to see the group together one last time,” reads a statement on the group's website.

Last week, Bill revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in February after it originally went undetected by doctors. As he explained in an interview with TMZ, doctors initially told him that the mass on his pancreas was benign. In addition to receiving cancer treatment, Bill is working on three albums, a book, and a documentary so he can leave a legacy of new content for his children.

A Geto Boys tour was already in the works before Bill was diagnosed with cancer. Due to his health predicament the group, consisting of Scarface, Bill and Willie D, decided on a small concert series dubbed, "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye."

The group has so far revealed only four dates, with more to be announced in the coming days. A portion of the tour proceeds will go to support pancreatic cancer awareness.

See the tour dates below:

May 24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot- May 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre May 29 - Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre May 30 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

