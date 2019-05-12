Lil Wayne Says Security Was The Reason He Didn't Perform At Rolling Loud

Fans who journeyed to Miami to see Lil Wayne perform at the Rolling Loud music festival were hit with a major bummer when Tunechi took to Twitter to tell them he wouldn't hit the stage.

The Carter V artist said security (not Rolling Loud) was insistent of patting him down and he refused to be policed in order to do his job.

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer! 🤙🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," Weezy tweeted.

Wayne was reportedly set to hit the Audiomack Stage, at 10:55 p.m, with Travis Scott performing on the Loud Stage at 10:50 p.m. However, less than two hours before his slated performance, Lil Wayne pulled the plug.

Rolling Loud has been putting out fires all weekend. Prior to Wayne's removal, there were false reports of an active shooter on the grounds. Festival co-founder Tariq Cherif issued a statement refuting the claim.

"Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds. The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process. Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival, and diffused the situation," Cherif's statement reads.

"Safety is #1 at Rolling Loud. We have hundreds of police officers and security guards hired to protect our fans. While we are upset this situation occurred, we are proud of the swift reaction of law enforcement to verify the area was secure."