Lil Wayne Reportedly Breaks Off Ties With His Manager

According to reports, Lil Wayne and his manager Cortez Bryant have parted ways. The Young Money head honcho reportedly “terminated” Bryant prior to the release of his long-awaited album Tha Carter 5 back in September, according to The Blast. Bryant is reportedly one of Wayne’s childhood friends.

The site reports that Bryant and Mack Maine are being accused of conspiring together to get Wayne’s former lawyer Ronald Sweeney fired. The reason and motivation behind the alleged conspiracy? Greed.

“Sweeney claims he worked with Lil Wayne for nearly 14 years and provided around-the-clock services to the rapper for 10% of the income of the deals he worked on,” reports The Blast about the new lawsuit between Sweeney, Maine, and Bryant. “He believes he helped Wayne and his businesses generate tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars over time.”

The suit alleges that Wayne told Sweeney to fire Bryant, due to the belief that his company was attempting to collect more of Drake’s royalties than he was owed.

“He says after that, Cortez conspired with Mack to drive a wedge between Lil Wayne and Sweeney’ by making false and misleading statement to Wayne about Sweeney,” the site continues. Sweeney is reportedly suing for defamation.