MacKenzie Bezos Pledges To Give Half Of Her Billion-Dollar Fortune To Charity
MacKenzie Bezos, who is worth over $37 billion, pledged to donate half of her hefty fortune to charity.
According to CNN, Bezos– who recently finalized her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos– signed the “Giving Pledge,” which reportedly encourages some of the world’s wealthiest people to donate portions of their net worth to charity, whether it be during their lifetimes or through their wills.
"My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful,” wrote Bezos in a letter, adding that she had a “disproportionate amount of money to share." “It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," she continued.
Other than MacKenzie, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton and Pinterest co-founder Paula Sciarra are among the 19 new signatories for the Giving Pledge. Jeff Bezos congratulated his ex-wife for her charitable ways on Twitter.
Earlier this year, MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos agreed to a record-breaking divorce settlement. The former Mrs. Bezos will retain a 4 percent stake in Amazon. In a Twitter statement, she wrote that she was “excited about [her] own plans” and “grateful for the past as [she] look(s) forward to what comes next.”
MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie. https://t.co/S2gLLBQyRQ
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 28, 2019