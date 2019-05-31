Maleah Davis: Unidentified Remains Found In Arkansas Could Be Missing Child

Investigators searching for Maleah Davis recovered a child’s remains in Fulton, Arkansas Friday (May 31) after the missing Texas girl's stepfather reportedly confessed to killing her and revealed that he left her body out of state.

According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, authorities found a black bag with a “foul” smell that contained a child’s bones and blood. The remains have yet to be positively identified.

Houston police headed to Arkansas early Friday, following a major break in the case of the missing girl whose stepfather, Derion Vence, is currently behind bars in connection with her disappearance.

Houston community activist Quanelle X, who advocated for Maleah’s safe return, told reporters that Vence admitted to him that the girl died by accident and that he left her body in Arkansas “early on,” indicating that she had been there since being reported missing in early May. Quanelle did not share details about the location of the body with the press, or the manner in which Maleah died, but said that Vence was specific about the “distance and time” in regards to where her remains were left.

"All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanelle explained.

"He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road, and dumped her body off the side of the road.”

When asked if he believed Vence’s confession Quanelle replied, "I think it's the truth. I don't think he was lying to me. I think he was telling the truth. Many men have confessed to this type of crime.”

Vence originally told police that Maleah was abducted after he was knocked unconscious by three hispanic men while on his way to pick up the child’s mother, Brittany Bowens, from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. Vence claimed that he pulled over to fix a flat tire when the men attacked him while Maleah and his 1-year-old son with Bowens were with him. Vence said that he regained consciousness the following day and stumbled into a Texas hospital. His car was found abandoned in a parking lot one week after Maleah was reported missing.

