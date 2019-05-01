Billboard Music Awards 2019: Mariah Carey Gives Icon Award Acceptance Speech

Mariah Carey is the 2019 recipient of the Icon Award, which is awarded to a music superstar at the Billboard Music Awards.

The legendary Ms. Carey, who is recognized as one of the best-selling artists in history, expressed her gratitude during her acceptance speech. The show took place at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and she was presented the honor by Jennifer Hudson.

"When I heard her hit that fifth-octave y'all... I was truly in awe," said Hudson of Carey's legendary vocal abilities.

Carey, who admitted she was nervous to give a speech, thanked Billboard for allowing her to "grow up" on the charts.

"I started making music out of a necessity to survive," she said with a smile. "If I learned anything at all in this life, it's that truly all things are possible with God." She also thanked her fans and those who have stated that her songs have helped them through difficult moments in their lives, because in turn, they saved hers.

Last year, Carey released her acclaimed LP, Caution, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Before its release, Mimi detailed that the LP was a “labor of love” for her beloved Lambily. She also begins the International leg of her Caution Tour on May 22 in Dublin.

"I still feel like that lost, interracial child who had a lot of nerve," she continued during her acceptance speech. "But I did believe, because I had to."

Watch her acceptance speech above.